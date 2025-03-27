Toronto Blue Jays Reportedly Make Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Another Contract Offer
The Toronto Blue Jays have made another contract offer to first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., ESPN's Buster Olney reported Thursday morning.
Earlier this month, reports surfaced that the Blue Jays offered Guerrero a $500 million contract that carried a present-day value between $400 and $450 million. Guerrero rejected it, holding out for a deal worth $500 million or more after accounting for deferrals.
It remains to be seen where Toronto's latest offer landed, but Olney reported that a gap still remains in negotiations.
Guerrero made it clear this offseason that if he hadn't signed an extension prior to the start of spring training, he would enter free agency in November. That self-imposed deadline came and passed, but the Blue Jays are apparently still making an effort to lock him up long term in the leadup to Opening Day.
The 26-year-old first baseman is on the books for $28.5 million in 2025, which is good for the third-highest arbitration-eligible salary in MLB history. The $500 million deal he wants from the Blue Jays would be the third-largest ever, trailing only Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto's record-breaking contracts.
As it stands, the largest contract the Blue Jays have ever given out was the six-year, $150 million deal they inked outfielder George Springer to in 2021.
Toronto signed free agent outfielder Anthony Santander to a five-year, $92.5 million deal in January, then gave catcher Alejandro Kirk a five-year, $58 million extension this past weekend. They also traded for Gold Glove infielder Andrés Giménez, who has at least five years and $99.3 million remaining on the contract he inked with the Cleveland Guardians.
Despite spending all that cash, Guerrero, Bo Bichette and Chris Bassitt are all slated to hit free agency in November, with Springer, Daulton Varsho and Kevin Gausman on pace to follow them the following winter.
Guerrero is the biggest fish of the bunch, having appeared in each of the past four All-Star Games. He is already a two-time Silver Slugger, two-time member of the All-MLB First Team and a one-time Gold Glove winner.
In 159 games last season, Guerrero hit .323 with 30 home runs, 44 doubles, 103 RBIs a .940 OPS and a 6.2 WAR. He is a .288 hitter with an .863 OPS since making his MLB debut in 2019, averaging 32 home runs, 35 doubles, 100 RBIs and a 4.3 WAR per 162 games.
Should Guerrero hit the open market, the Blue Jays are expected to have to fend off the New York Yankees, New York Mets and Boston Red Sox, among other potential suitors.
For now, though, Guerrero and the Blue Jays will shift their focus towards their Opening Day showdown with the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch is scheduled for 3:07 p.m. ET on Thursday.
