Toronto Blue Jays Top Prospect Orelvis Martinez Reinstated From Suspended List
The Toronto Blue Jays have reinstated infielder Orelvis Martinez from the Suspended List, the team announced Tuesday morning.
Martinez was suspended 80 games for violating MLB's performance-enhancing drug policy back on June 23. That punishment was handed down just five days after Martinez got called up to make his big league debut.
The 22-year-old tested positive for Clomiphene, which is on the league’s banned substance list, after taking the fertility drug Rejun 50. Martinez said he had been prescribed the drug in the Dominican Republic last offseason, as he and his girlfriend had been trying to start a family for two years.
While his suspension is officially behind him, Martinez won't be rejoining Toronto's major league roster for the final week of the regular season. Martinez was instead optioned to the team's Spring Training complex in Dunedin, Florida, despite spending the last three weeks on a minor league assignment with Triple-A Buffalo.
To make room for Martinez on the 40-man roster, the Blue Jays transferred outfielder Daulton Varsho to the 60-day injured list. Varsho was told he required season-ending shoulder surgery last week.
Martinez is currently ranked as the No. 2 prospect and No. 1 position player in Toronto's farm system. Prior to his suspension, MLB Pipeline had Martinez pegged as the No. 68 prospect in baseball.
Across 74 Triple-A appearances this season, Martinez hit .267 with 17 home runs, 49 RBI and an .869 OPS. He went 1-for-3 with a single and a strikeout in his lone MLB game.
Martinez has recorded 110 home runs and 338 RBI in his minor league career, good for an average of 39 homers and 120 RBI per 162 games.
It remains to be seen where Martinez fits into the Blue Jays' plans heading into 2025. He has the most experience at shortstop, but he almost exclusively played second and third base in 2024.
What Toronto decides to do with shortstop Bo Bichette and first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will surely impact Martinez's path back to the majors. Both All-Stars will be free agents at the end of next season, while Guerrero could make the move to third.
Spencer Horwitz, Davis Schneider, Will Wagner, Ernie Clement, Leo Jimenez and Addison Barger are all under team control for the foreseeable future and are expected to be in the mix in the infield as well.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.