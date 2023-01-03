TRADE: Baltimore Orioles, Kansas City Royals Make a Deal

The Baltimore Orioles acquired infielder Ryan O'Hearn from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for cash considerations, the Royals announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

The Baltimore Orioles acquired infielder Ryan O'Hearn from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for cash considerations, the Royals announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

The Royals designated O'Hearn for assignment on Dec. 28.

O'Hearn batted .239 with a .290 On Base Percentage, .611 OPS, one home run and 16 RBI over 67 games in 2022. He has a career slash line of .219/.293/.683 since making his big league debut in 2018.

O'Hearn played all of his first five Major League seasons for the Kansas City Royals, who drafted him in the eighth round of the 2014 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft out of Sam Houston State University.

O'Hearn played 13 games at first base, 13 games in the outfield, and 17 games at designated hitter in 2022.

The Royals finished last in the American League Central in 2022, with a 65-97 record. Since winning the World Series in 2015, the Royals have not made the playoffs or posted a winning season.

The Orioles have not made the postseason since 2016, but posted their first winning season in six years in 2022, going 83-79.

Check out the latest episode of the Jack Vita Show for more MLB offseason analysis!

Subscribe to the Jack Vita Show on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Pandora | TuneIn | Listen Notes | Podtail | Podchaser | Hubhopper | Audio junkie | Himalaya | Podcast Addict | Available wherever podcasts are found.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.