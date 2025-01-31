USA Today Insider Says it Feels "Inevitable" That Pete Alonso Returns to New York Mets
According to MLB Insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today, it feels "inevitable" that slugging first baseman Pete Alonso will return to the New York Mets.
He posted that on social media on Friday morning:
While it seems almost inevitable that 1B Pete Alonso returns to the Mets, the Detroit Tigers and Boston Red Sox loom as co-favorites for 3B Alex Bregman with no movement in Astros talks.
Alonso has drawn interest this offseason from the Toronto Blue Jays, and even had lukewarm interest from the Boston Red Sox, but the market just hasn't materialized in the way he (or his reps) would have hoped. The Cleveland Guardians, Texas Rangers, Arizona Diamondbacks, New York Yankees, Washington Nationals and Houston Astros have all addressed first base in free agency or via trade, and the other first-base needy teams (Cardinals, Mariners, Twins) are unwilling to spend the kind of money it would take for Alonso.
If Alonso does return to the Mets, Mark Vientos would stay at third base and Brett Baty would likely be relegated to a bench role or a trade.
The 30-year-old Alonso is one of the most popular and productive Mets players in recent memory, having hit 226 regular season home runs since entering the league in 2019. He is a Rookie of the Year (2019), a four-time All-Star and a two-time Home Run Derby champion as well.
Alonso is coming off a year in which he hit .240 with a .329 on-base percentage. He hit 34 homers and drove in 88 runs.
The Mets got to the NLCS, falling to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
