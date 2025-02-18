Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Headed For Free Agency in 2026 After Failing to Agree to Extension
The Toronto Blue Jays finished last in the American League East in 2024 at 74-88.
This offseason, they've made a real effort to improve. Even despite missing out on Roki Sasaki, Corbin Burnes and Juan Soto, they've brought in Max Scherzer, Anthony Santander, Jeff Hoffman, Yimi Garcia and Andres Gimenez.
The focus of the season should be on those improvements and how big a difference they make. Instead? It's going to be on the future of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and how the organization moves forward.
The 25-year-old star is headed for free agency after the season as the two sides failed to negotiate a contract extension this winter. Guerrero had said earlier in the winter that he'd stay in Toronto if they hit his desired contract numbers, which evidently they did not. He does not want to negotiate in-season.
Per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com:
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. does not want to negotiate during the season or cause any distraction for his teammates:
“There are no hard feelings. I understand this is business, but you have to turn the page and move on.” @BlueJays
He might not want to cause a distraction, but that's exactly what's going to happen. If the Blue Jays are in contention, there will be questions like "how far do you really want to go at the deadline knowing that Guerrero could walk after the year?"
If the Jays aren't in contention, all the conversation will be about whether or not the team should trade Guerrero in order to extract value.
Guerrero is coming off a season in which he hit .323 with 30 homers and 103 RBI. He finished sixth in the voting for American League MVP.
