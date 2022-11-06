When Will AL, NL MVP, Cy Young Winners be Announced? Full 2022 MLB Awards Calendar

With the Houston Astros winning their second World Series title in franchise history Saturday night, the Major League Baseball offseason has begun.

With the offseason, comes awards season. Here's a look at the schedule for when MLB's prestigious award winners will be announced:

Monday, Nov. 7: Finalists for the annual Baseball Writers Association of America Major League Baseball awards will be announced lived on MLB Network at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Thursday, Nov. 10: Louisville Silver Slugger Awards for the American League and National League will be announced live on MLB Network at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Monday, Nov. 14: Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Award winners for the American League and National League will be announced live on MLB Network at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Tuesday, Nov. 15: American League and National League Manager of the Year Award winners will be announced live on MLB Network at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Wednesday, Nov. 16: American League and National League Cy Young Award winners will be announced live on MLB Network at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Thursday, Nov. 17: American League and National League MVP Award winners will be announced live on MLB Network at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Check out our MLB Awards Selections:

