Infielder Gunnar Henderson has been with the Baltimore Orioles since they drafted him with a second-round pick in 2019. But recent reports suggest the 25-year-old isn't expected to sign an extension anytime soon, raising questions about his long-term future with the team.

Henderson has emerged as a potential trade candidate, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon. While there's no guarantee that Baltimore will trade him, Rosenthal and Sammon pointed out that the 2023 American League Rookie of the Year is "under club control for two more seasons and unlikely to sign an extension with Scott Boras as his representative." Still, the Orioles would reportedly "move him only for a big return."

Here are three teams that make sense as potential trade partners for the Orioles if they decide to send Henderson elsewhere in a blockbuster deal.

Atlanta Braves

Sep 27, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Ha-Seong Kim (7) throws the ball during the third inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Jeff Klein-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Atlanta Braves' biggest offseason need is arguably acquiring a new shortstop. The Braves signed Ha-Seong Kim to a one-year, $20 million deal last winter, and he hit .116 with no home runs in 51 regular-season games in 2026. Although Henderson posted the lowest batting average of his big-league career this year, he'd undoubtedly be a major offensive upgrade at shortstop for Atlanta.

The Orioles "want to add starting pitching and an outfielder," according to Rosenthal and Sammon. The Braves have multiple young pitching prospects who could help headline a trade for Henderson. A deal between Baltimore and Atlanta for the All-Star shortstop could benefit both franchises.

Seattle Mariners

Aug 13, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop Colt Emerson (4) throws out New York Yankees left fielder Heliot Ramos (34) (not pictured) after fielding a ground ball during the eighth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Baltimore is looking to move Henderson for pitching, the Seattle Mariners have a few hurlers who could be of interest. Rosenthal and Sammon reported that teams are "inquiring about" right-hander Logan Gilbert. However, the 29-year-old is currently under contract for just one more season.

Regardless, Seattle has several young pitchers who could be intriguing options for Baltimore. And for the Mariners, Henderson could add offensive firepower to Seattle's lineup while playing alongside top prospect Colt Emerson on the left side of the infield, either at shortstop or third base.

Philadelphia Phillies

Oct 1, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies infielder Trea Turner (7) throws to second base for an out after fielding a ground ball hit by Atlanta Braves catcher Drake Baldwin (not pictured) during the second inning in game three of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said earlier this offseason that Trea Turner "has to be better at shortstop" or else the team will have to consider a position change. With Alec Bohm entering free agency, Philadelphia has an opening at third base. So, the Phillies could go all in on winning next season by making a deal for Henderson and having him play the hot corner to begin 2027. And if Turner struggles defensively, they could simply slide Henderson over to shortstop.

While this scenario doesn't seem incredibly likely, it's the kind of move that could shake up the entire league.