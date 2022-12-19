Xander Bogaerts Says Farewell to Red Sox Fans in Instagram Post

Former Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts posted a goodbye message to Red Sox fans Monday on Instagram, nearly two weeks after he signed an 11-year, $300 million contract with the San Diego Padres.

Bogaerts' caption read:

"Dear Red Sox Nation - Thank you for an incredible ride (and what a ride it was)! It was an honor to wear the Red Sox uniform and play in front of the best and most knowledgeable fans in baseball. There were some highs and lows but two World Series trophies during my time to celebrate with you all was absolutely incredible. Thank you to the Red Sox for taking a chance on a young kid from the island of Aruba. Thank you to all the coaches, athletic trainers, managers and front office folks who I have crossed paths with over the course of 14 years. Every single one of you impacted my life in more ways than one and helped me develop into the player I am today. And lastly, to every player that took the field with me in a Red Sox uniform, I say thank you. Thank you for being great teammates and friends. So many of you taught me what it means to be a professional on the field and off the field.

Thank you Boston. Until we meet again!❤️💯🏆🏆⚾️⚾️"

Bogaerts played the first ten years of his Major League career for the Red Sox. He is a two-time World Series champion, five-time American League Silver Slugger, and four-time AL All-Star.

