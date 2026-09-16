As the MLB regular season winds down, the New York Yankees are trending up, closing the regular season on a heater. With the Yankees' winning streak, Kalshi’s American League championship market prices them at 28%, sitting at the top of the board.

Roughly a month ago, the Yankees sat at the top of the board with 25%. They’ve since surged 3% while their main competition in the AL, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has gone down 2% in that same span. Trading $10 on the Yankees winning the American League profits $24.

American League Champion - Kalshi

New York Yankees 28%

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20%

Boston Red Sox 14%

Houston Astros 11%

Chicago White Sox 11%

Yankees heating up at the right time

Over the last month, the Yankees have really asserted dominance over the rest of the league, going 19-8 with a +46 run margin since August 16th. They scored 138 runs and allowed 92.

For the season, the Yankees are one of the top-scoring teams in the league. They’re top-10 in runs with 685 and have the second-most home runs in the league at the time of writing (207). They’re also top-15 in RBI with 654.

On the mound, this is one of the best rotations in the league, led by Cy Young favorite Cam Schlittler. The Yankees lead the MLB with a 3.22 ERA, have allowed the third-fewest number of hits (1,109), and are holding opposing batters to a .222 average, which is second in the league.

Here come the reinforcements

As the postseason approaches, the Yankees have gotten some positive injury news. The biggest of them all has been the return of Aaron Judge, who returned to action on September 8 after being out since May 31 with a rib fracture.

Other than Judge, Jazz Chisholm and Clarke Schmidt are also nearing returns. Chisholm brings power hitting to the lineup with 19 home runs, while Schmidt adds even more depth to an already elite pitching rotation. The Yankees expect both back before the regular season ends.

The Yankees have three regular season series remaining, including a crucial one with the Tampa Bay Rays, who they currently trail by four games in the loss column.

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