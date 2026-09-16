Red Sox vs. Rangers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 16

The Texas Rangers continue their push for the playoffs as they host the Boston Red Sox for the second game of a three-game set.

The Rangers have now won three in a row after a 4-2 win last night, while the Red Sox have lost four of their last six games.

Boston is pretty securely in a playoff spot, holding a 5.5-game lead in the Wild Card race, with the Rangers 1.5 games back of the Guardians for the final spot.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Red Sox vs. Rangers on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

Red Sox vs. Rangers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Red Sox -1.5 (+150)

Rangers +1.5 (-182)

Moneyline

Red Sox -112

Rangers -108

Total

8 (Over -108/Under -112)

Red Sox vs. Rangers Probable Pitchers

Red Sox: Jake Bennett (9-7, 3.69 ERA)

Rangers: MacKenzie Gore (8-11, 4.62 ERA)

Jake Bennett saw his string of quality starts come to an end last time out when he allowed six runs on nine hits in 5.1 innings against the lowly Angels.

MacKenzie Gore has allowed at least four runs in three of his last four starts, including a total of nine runs in seven innings in his last two outings.

Red Sox vs. Rangers How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 16

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Wrigley Field

How to Watch (TV): Red SoxVsn, MARQ

Red Sox record: 89-63

Rangers record: 84-68

Red Sox vs. Rangers Best MLB Prop Bets

Rangers Best MLB Prop Bet

Danny Jansen OVER 0.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-136)

I was going to take Danny Jansen to get a hit at -108, but I’ll pay the extra 28 cents for either a run or RBI.

Jansen is riding a five-game hitting streak, going 6 for 14 with three runs and five RBI in that span, which is fairly impressive for a .192 hitter. I’ll back him to get on the board tonight against a southpaw.

Red Sox vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Red Sox and Rangers are both struggling offensively as of late, but this is the perfect opportunity to buck that trend tonight in Texas.

Jake Bennett allowed six runs on nine hits in 5.1 innings against the Angels last time out, and MacKenzie Gore has allowed nine runs in seven innings across his last two starts.

All three meetings between these teams in Boston had at least nine runs, and I expect them to get there again after a 4-2 Rangers victory last night.

Pick: OVER 8 (-108)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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