Rays Magic Number Update Ahead of Red Sox Series

The Tampa Bay Rays put forth a dominating effort in their series finale against the Athletics, winning 10-1 behind a strong start from Drew Rasmussen.

With that victory, the Rays improved their record to 93-59, riding a six-game winning streak into their final series of the season at Tropicana Field against the Boston Red Sox. Tampa Bay has already clinched a playoff spot, but they have their sights set on much higher goals now.

The Rays would love to secure the American League East, currently holding a five-game lead over the New York Yankees with 10 games to go. What does their Magic Number look like heading into the series with the Red Sox?

Tampa Bay’s Magic Number is currently at six. With each victory, that number is cut down by one. They will be keeping a close eye on the Yankees, who are out west playing against the Arizona Diamondbacks, who are fighting for their lives in the National League Wild Card race.

Rays could clinch AL East before series with Yankees

Jul 9, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) celebrates with center fielder Victor Mesa Jr. (25) after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Every game they lose, the Rays see their Magic Number cut down by one as well.

History is on the side of Tampa Bay right now. As shared by Ryan Bass on X, since 1969, there have been 45 teams to hold a lead of at least five games in September or October in the AL. 44 of those teams have gone on to win the division crown.

Tampa Bay controls its own destiny by being in the driver’s seat. And their Magic Number will drop drastically if they can win at least one of the games during their massive four-game set at Yankee Stadium next week.

That is because the Rays are one win over New York away from clinching the season-long tiebreaker. It would give them a massive edge in the race, meaning the Yankees have to finish a full game ahead of them in the standings.

Update: #Rays are up 5 games over the #Yankees with 10 games to go. The magic number to clinch the AL East is at 6, but that number drops by 3 if the Rays win any one of those four in the Bronx. https://t.co/AMNmRnnwjs — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) September 17, 2026

A single victory over New York would drop Tampa Bay’s Magic Number by three: -1 for the win, -1 for the Yankees losing and -1 for earning the tiebreaker. Of course, that is easier said than done.

The Rays will be facing off against the best the Yankees have to offer in the starting rotation, with manager Aaron Boone opting to keep everyone on turn. That means Tampa Bay will be facing Max Fried and Carlos Rodon in the doubleheader on Sept. 22; Gerrit Cole will pitch Game 3 and Cam Schlittler will throw in Game 4.

That will be a massive series at Yankee Stadium, but a lot of pressure will be relieved by winning just one game out of that series, which would cut their current Magic Number of six in half.