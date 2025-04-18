Fastball

Colorado Rockies' Series Opener Against Washington Nationals Postponed Due to Snow

Thanks to a snow storm sweeping through Denver, the Colorado Rockies and Washington Nationals' showdown at Coors Field has been rescheduled to Sunday.

Denver, CO, USA; A Colorado Rockies fans stands as snow falls before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field.
It may be baseball season, but that doesn't change the weather in Denver.

Friday's game between the Colorado Rockies and Washington Nationals at Coors Field has been postponed due to inclement weather. It had been snowing for most of the day, with as many as 3 inches forecasted by the end of the night.

The Rockies were slated to debut their City Connect 2.0 uniforms Friday, less than a week after unveiling them to the public. Instead, the team will wear them when the game is made up later this weekend.

Colorado and Washington are now set to face off in a doubleheader Sunday. After the originally scheduled game gets going at 1:10 p.m. MT, the made up game will start at 6:10 p.m. MT.

Saturday's 1:10 p.m. MT game has also been delayed to 2:10 p.m. MT as part of the schedule shakeup.

Perhaps the extra day off can help the 3-15 Rockies get right ahead of their series with the 7-12 Nationals.

