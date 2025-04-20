Ben Whittaker blasted for 'classless' act after Liam Cameron rematch
Ben Whittaker has steadied his ship with an early stoppage of Liam Cameron.
Whittaker-Cameron 1 ended controversially as both fighters careened over the ropes. Whittaker was unable to continue, and the fight was ruled a contentious technical draw. Because of this, the Wolverhampton prospect was branded a quitter, and the rematch was created as soon as possible.
Ben Whittaker TKO's Liam Cameron in round two
The two light heavyweights squared off in a main event scrap on April 20. Both fighters prodded away tentatively in the first round, with Whittaker working the jab and landing a slick pull counter in the closing seconds.
This would come into play again in the second round, where Whittaker used the same pull counter to rock Cameron, before chasing him to the ropes and landing concussive shots that forced the stoppage.
Following the win, Whittaker sprinted to Cameron's corner and hollered through the ropes at his cornermen. Broadcast member Dave Coldwell slammed the act as "classless," as Cameron's cornermen tried to slap an agitated Whittaker.
Where Whittaker fights, controversy seems to follow, but in the world of boxing, there's hardly any bad publicity. Now back on track, Whittaker brings more allure into his next appearance.
More MMA Knockout News
- Khamzat Chimaev called out for title fight by UFC dark horse
- Ex-UFC middleweight champ set for Fury Pro Grappling debut
- UFC contender backs 'dominant' Kayla Harrison to defeat Champion Julianna Peña
- Dustin Poirier opens up on UFC retirement fight decision, wants to 'be healthy'
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.