Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn prediction: Does business beat the boxer?
Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn is today. While being one of the most intriguing fights in recent British boxing, there are some major concerns.
Eubank vs. Benn prediction
This is a fight stacked in Benn's favor, but not in the way that you'd think.
Eubank Jr. has the edge in athleticism and experience, while having fought at a world-level for much longer than his rival. With that said, damning contract clauses have kneecapped Eubank Jr. coming into this fight, and his hubris might not be enough to pull off a victory.
Not only has Eubank Jr. forfeited $500,000 of his purse for missing weight by 0.05 lbs, but he's also not allowed to rehydrate to higher than 170 lbs before the fight, as per the rehydration clause in the fighter contract. He typically gains 15 lbs or higher, but is restricted to 10.
You can see this in his gaunt expression during the final pre-fight face-offs. Meanwhile, perennial 150 lbs welterweight Benn nestled comfortably below the weight limit on the scales and will come into this fight with full composure.
Eubank Jr. also shared some damning behind the scenes footage of his brutal weight cut. For the uninitiated, weight drain and dehydration can severely impact performance and makes it significantly easier to be rocked and knocked out.
All signs point to an early Benn knockout, unless Eubank Jr. manages to show levels despite being a shell of his current self.
The more important question is whether Benn gets any merit for a quick finish, given the buildup.
I'm keeping my fingers crossed that Eubank Jr.'s hydration situation does not result in a repeat of Eubank Sr. vs. Watson or Benn vs. McClellan.
Pick: Benn TKO R4
