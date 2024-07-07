Fanmio Takes Heat for Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal Outage, Fans Upset
Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal put on a 10-round light heavyweight slugfest Saturday night from the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. But, for those who purchased it through the direct-to-consumer service, Fanmio, viewers could not see the night's boxing main event as it was broadcast. According to several buyers on social media, the feed cut out just as Round 1 was set to begin, causing a stir.
Diaz eventually won a closely contested majority decision despite Masvidal outlanding him 152-115 during the contest. At press time, there is no word on whether a trilogy bout will be made, as the score was evened at one fight apiece, with Masvidal winning the first one in November 2019 at UFC 244.
Check out some of the disgruntled reactions from fans on 'X." The fight was also accessible via inDemand PPV, UFC Fight Pass, PPV.com and DAZN.
Fans Outraged After Diaz vs. Masvidal Picture Feed Goes Dark
American TV personality Spencer Pratt was the first prominent figure to chime in, directly tagging Fanmio in the tweet.
Boxing fan Ray Garza said the only reason why he used Famio was to purchase the fight, writing that he hopes other fans see it and can directly tell similar stories.
According to 'X' user Davy V, he wrote that Fanmio would not issue a refund, threatning to contact the New York Attorney General if the issue wasn't resolved.
Lastly, Luis Martinez admitted that he messed up when he tweeted that he should have purchased the fight through UFC Fight Pass instead of Fanmio. UFC Fight Pass did not go down during the event, nor did there seem to be any issues with other distributors.
PPV Outages Are Nothing New During Marquee Fights
Diaz vs. Masvidal 2 was not the first incident where a pay-per-view feed dropped during the main event. Renowned MMA journalist Luke Thomas made a 14-minute video voicing his disappointment with his non-watching experience of UFC 301 in May, citing inept customer service on the part of ESPN+. Similar instances have happened during Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather's fights, making this scenario a common theme.
For those looking for refundable options, it's not possible. Fanmio's "Refund Policy" section of the website states that once pay-per-views are purchased, regardless of issues, money cannot be transferred back.
At press time, Fanmio has yet to comment on the issues.
