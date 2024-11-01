MMA Knockout

Ex-NFL QB Delivers Scorching Take on McGregor-Topuria Super Fight

Robert Griffin III's recent tweet about an interview with UFC CEO Dana White has drawn speculation about Conor McGregor's return to MMA.

Zain Bando

Topuria (YouTube) / McGregor

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III stirred the pot late last week when UFC CEO Dana White appeared on "Outta Pocket With RGII" to discuss a variety of topics, including a potential comeback fight for former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor.

Griffin & White Discuss McGregor's Return

McGregor, 36, has not stepped foot in the Octagon since July 2021. Whether it's due to USADA complications despite tests indicating he's a clean athlete, or a pinky toe injury that postponed his would-be return fight against Michael Chandler, fans have eagerly awaited a return for "The Notorious."

White said McGregor has been an asset to his business acumen. He cited zero issues with McGregor despite him not competing at UFC 200 or UFC 300, two of the promotion's biggest events in nearly a decade-long span.

White has spearheaded the UFC since taking over as company president in 2001. He has done business with several notable fighters over the years. However, White told Griffin III that McGregor is in a league of his own.

White confirmed McGregor's return for next year without naming an opponent.

Jul 10, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor is carried off a stretcher following an injury suffered against Dustin Poirier during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

" He’a a unicorn," White said. "You find a Conor McGregor once ever 10-15 years…Conor McGregor will fight in 2025.”

According to Griffin III, however, he would like to see McGregor challenge Ilia Topuria for Topuria's featherweight title.

Topuria vs. McGregor Is A Bad Idea

While the fight likely draws massive numbers and global appeal, McGregor is not in a position to take a huge risk.

For one, by the time McGregor returns to MMA, it'll mark nearly five years since his last fight. That's five years of inactivity, much less five years of not fighting the best competition the sport has to offer.

Feb 17, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Ilia Topuria celebrates his championship victory against Alexander Volkanovski during UFC 298 at Honda Center. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Topuria has an entire division to clean out first, but after beating Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway in his last two outings, he is already on a path to success.

Zain Bando
