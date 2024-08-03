Jon Jones Above All: Dana White Roasts UFC Rankings Panel - 'F****** Ridiculous'
According to UFC CEO Dana White, UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones (27-1, MMA, 21-1, 1 NC UFC) is the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world.
White, who was not seen during the UFC Abu Dhabi weigh-ins Friday nor on the TV broadcast Saturday afternoon during the event, recently did a 30-minute sitdown with longtime MMA journalist Kevin Iole where the UFC's head honcho was seen in the "War Room" in Las Vegas, NV.
Iole was quick to ask White about Jones' inactivity, as he was sidelined in the fall of 2023 due to a torn pectoral muscle, thus canceling his fight with former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA, 14-4 UFC).
The fight would have been Jones' first title defense since moving to heavyweight, winning the then-vacant title at UFC 285 with a first-round submission against Ciryl Gane (12-2 MMA, 9-2 UFC). Gane rematches Alexander Volkov (38-10 MMA, 12-4 UFC) at UFC 308 in October in Abu Dhabi.
The winner would likely stay in the mix for a heavyweight title shot as Tom Aspinall (15-3 MMA, 8-1 UFC) defended his interim heavyweight title with a first-round KO against Curtis Blaydes (18-5 MMA, 13-5, 1 NC UFC) at UFC 304 exactly one week ago.
Like the last few months, White has been adamant in defending Jones, who he has repetitively said is the greatest fighter in any combat sport.
UFC News: Tony Ferguson Half-Retires After 8th-Straight Loss
Dana White Defends His UFC Heavyweight Champion
"Jon Jones is ranked #3 pound-for-pound in the world," White told Iole. "That's the most f***ing ridiculous, embarassing, stupid, know nothing about f***ing fighting ranking of all f***ing time."
At press time, Jones is ranked No. 3 in the pound-for-pound UFC rankings as of Tuesday, trailing behind Alex Pereira, who is 2-0 in 2024, and Islam Makhachev (26-1 MMA, 15-1 UFC), who successfully defended his lightweight title in June against Dustin Poirier.
White did reassure Iole that the plan is to re-book Jones and Miocic, highly encouraging the winner to face Aspinall to unify the belts.
For now, though, only time will tell.
UFC Fight Night: Joel Alvarez Targets King Green After Stunning Abu Dhabi KO
Read More UFC & MMA News
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.