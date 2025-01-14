Dominick Cruz Brutally Honest on Jon Jones, UFC Champ ‘Dark Side of the Yin-Yang'
If there was such a thing as Star Wars, Dominick Cruz thinks Jon Jones would go with "the dark side".
Considered by many to be the greatest MMA fighter of all time, UFC Heavyweight Champion Jones hasn't always been a model champ between arrests, police reports, and failed drug tests over the years. Despite the controversies, Jones still holds the UFC heavyweight crown more than a decade after he first won gold at 23 years old.
Israel Adesanya Preps for UFC Saudi Arabia with Former Rival Robert Whittaker
Dominick Cruz Says Jones Would Be 'The Dark Side'
After near-perfect career - at least, inside the gates of the UFC Octagon - what does two-time bantamweight champ Dominick Cruz think of Jones after all of this time?
"I don't know how to say this, but like the dark side of the yin-yang," Cruz said on Good Guy / Bad Guy when asked to describe Jones. "That guy is like, if there was Star Wars, he would be the dark side, right? Like he would be Darth Vader, like chopping people up."
For those who don't know, "The Dark Side" is an evil faction within the Star Wars universe where Darth Vader reigns as a Sith Lord, bringing death and destruction to the galaxy.
Though, there is a redeeming quality to Darth Vader (a former Jedi Knight), and while the comparison to Jon Jones might be far-fetched, Jones has opened up about his morality before, with the fighter once saying "I'm a bad guy that's trying to be good. Religiously, we're all sinners. We're born into sin. It's a decision to do the right thing when no one is looking..."
UFC Next? Matchmaker Mick Maynard Watches 3 New Champions Get Crowned at Fury FC 100
"I lean closer to being an imperfect human that's trying to the right things and be good," Jones said at UFC 239 media day in 2019.
More UFC & MMA News
• PFL Drops Update on How to Watch Road to Dubai Champions Series in United States
• Ex-Heavyweight Boxing Champion Tyson Fury Announces Retirement - "It's Been a Blast"
• MMA Fighter Sleeps Undefeated Opponent with Unbelievable “Scissor Choke” in Japan
• Top Fighter Rips “Lowest Graded Referee” for Controversial UFC Fight Night Stoppage
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.