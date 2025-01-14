Ex-Champ & Ronda Rousey Slayer Holly Holm Exits UFC, Open to Boxing Return
Holly Holm, a striking legend in women's combat sports has fought her final fight in the UFC.
The former UFC and boxing champion's future was foggy following her fight against Kayla Harrison at UFC 300 last April, the ultimate opportunity to return to the title picture at 42. However, Harrison was too hot to handle, dominating the striker from bell to bell for a second-round submission.
Holm Becomes Free Agent
Holm, now 43, hasn't fought since, the loss on the monumental card marking her UFC sendoff. On Monday, Ariel Helwani reported Holm had been granted her UFC release upon request, with two fights remaining on her contract.
Holm had asked the UFC to explore other opportunities, with a potential return to the boxing ring an option for the Hall of Famer.
One of the best strikers in WMMA with her elusive in-and-out footwork and high-level kicks, Holm earned her UFC reputation with a thunderous head kick knockout of Ronda Rousey, becoming the first woman to beat the seemingly unbeatable superstar in MMA.
How Holly Holm's Career Played Out
Despite a massive boost in popularity in 2015, Holm wasn't able to stay in the win column for much longer. At 10-0, Holm proceeded to go 0-3 against top competition, losing her title to Miesha Tate four months after dethroning Rousey.
Whether coming off a win or a loss, Holm always seemed to stay in title contention, challenging for the bantamweight and featherweight titles a total of three more times, each of them unsuccessful. Holm only lost to the cream of the crop, going the distance with Cris Cyborg before being head kicked herself against Amanda Nunes in her final title fight in 2019.
Holly Holm's resume includes the aforementioned finish against Rousey and two wins over former champ Raquel Pennington as well as victories over Irene Aldana, Yana Santos, Megan Anderson, and Bethe Correia, all title challengers at one point in their careers.
