30-Fight UFC Veteran Blasts UFC for Making Interim Belt in Islam Makhachev's Division

Not everyone in the MMA space is on board with the UFC’s decision to create an interim welterweight belt for UFC 336.

Scheduled to take place on January 30, UFC 336 will see the UFC return to Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena for the first time since the city hosted UFC 297 back in 2024.

That event closed out with Dricus du Plessis unseating reigning middleweight titleholder Sean Strickland in the card’s main event, and there will be two belts on the line when the UFC returns to Toronto for UFC 336.

Joshua Van vs. Manel Kape Headines UFC 336

In the card’s main event, Joshua Van will attempt to defend his flyweight belt for the third time when he meets Manel Kape in a highly-anticipated grudge match.

Joshua Van looks on before his flyweight title bout against Alexandre Pantoja (not pictured) during UFC 331 at Crypto.com Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The co-main event is also a tremendous matchup between top-ranked welterweight contenders Carlos Prates and Michael Morales, who both looked to be the obvious next options for UFC Welterweight Champion Islam Makhachev after the UFC star defended his welterweight belt against Ian Machado Garry at UFC 330.

Islam Makhachev (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Ian Machado Garry (blue gloves) in the welterweight title bout during UFC 330 at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That first title defense of Makhachev’s second championship reign only took place in August, but the UFC still elected to create an interim welterweight belt for the Prates vs. Morales matchup at UFC 336.

Matt Brown Criticizes UFC for Creating Interim Welterweight Title

The UFC doesn’t often feel obligated to justify its decision to create interim belts, and this week retired UFC welterweight Matt Brown criticized the promotion for slapping an interim title on Prates vs. Morales.

Carlos Prates (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Leon Edwards (not pictured) in the welterweight bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Interim title? [Makhachev] just fought like less than two months ago,” Brown said on Fighter vs. Writer. “We don’t need to do this. The interim title’s not gonna mean anything. It’s an amazing fight, right? Morales, Prates…But, you’re knocking off a contender. I’d rather see Islam fight both of them – maybe that’s not what Islam wants to do. I think he’s kind of earned his keep there…But, the last thing I like out of this is a f***ing interim title.”

Bryan Barberena fights Matt Brown in a welterweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Nationwide Arena. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A competitor on Season 7 of The Ultimate Fighter, Brown competed 30 times under the UFC banner between 2008 and 2023 and endeared himself to fans through a violent style that helped him produce a number of highlight-reel knockouts during his UFC career.

Will Islam Makhachev Face Carlos Prates or Michael Morales After UFC 336?

Already firmly established as an all-time great, a title unification bout with either Prates or Morales will only further strengthen Makhachev’s case for GOAT status in both the UFC and MMA as a whole.

Islam Makhachev (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Jack Della Maddalena (not pictured) by unanimous decision in the welterweight championship bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 35-year-old successfully defended the UFC lightweight belt on four occasions before moving up to welterweight, where he unseated Jack Della Maddalena via dominant decision at UFC 322 before he defended his new belt against Machado Garry and extended his winning run to 17 fights.

Michael Morales (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Sean Brady (red gloves) in the welterweight bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Morales also heads into his interim title opportunity on a massive win streak thanks to a perfect 19-0 professional record that includes seven UFC victories, while Prates is coming off three-straight knockout victories and stopped former welterweight titleholders Della Maddalena and Leon Edwards in his two most recent outings.