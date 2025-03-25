‘Drunk half the time,’ Colby Covington puts UFC commentator on blast
Colby Covington has no love for fighter-turned-commentator Paul Felder.
Despite losing his last two fights to Leon Edwards and Joaquin Buckley, the former UFC interim champion is still one of the loudest fighters on the UFC roster, the welterweight turning 'heel' back in 2017.
Covington's made many enemies since adopting a brash personality, namely Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal, with "Chaos" bringing up Edwards' murdered father in the lead-up to their press conference at UFC 296.
After years of trash talk and antics from Colby Covington, UFC commentator Paul Felder said the fighter's persona is 'fading' upon seeing Covington greet Kamaru Usman like he wasn't a heated rival.
"I think his persona is fading," Felder said of Covington on The Believe You Me Podcast. "I think he's struggling to keep up that MAGA, Mr. America, bully from college persona these days."
"He doesn't really wanna talk s*** to most of these guys. He's only doing it so that he can keep himself relevant."
READ MORE: UFC’s Bryce Mitchell goes viral for supporting Cain Velasquez after prison sentence
Colby Covington Wants To Fight The Diaz Bros... And Paul Felder?
Colby Covington wasn't too happy with Felder's comments.
When asked about his UFC return and who he'd like to fight, Covington named the Diaz brothers, Nick and Nate, as well as the retired Felder, who hasn't competed since 2020.
"I wanna look for big fights, not fights that do nothing for my career, not nobodies," Covington told Submission Radio. "The Diaz brothers would excite me... if Paul Felder keeps running his mouth from the commentary booth, he's gonna get slapped as well. That self-loathing..."
"He was talking s*** about me," Covington said of Felder. "He was saying some shit that, 'Oh, he is done', this and that... Ask him about the time we were at Joint Base Langley–Eustis."
Covington: 'He Got Tied In Handcuffs By Military Police...'
Covington claims a drunk Felder was cuffed to a toilet while they were on a UFC outreach trip at an Army and Air Force base.
"He got tied f****** in handcuffs by the military police to a toilet in his bathroom 'cause he was drunk on the base. That's embarrassing. You self-loathing drunk a*****. He must be drunk half the time he's in that commentary booth for the UFC."
"I feel bad for the UFC. They need to get some new commentators and what better man, I could, I could be the UFC commentator. I don't have any stories like that."
Covington continued, explaining why he went off on Felder.
"I've kept that story close to my heart for a long time and I was never gonna share it. But when you start trying to trash my name in the media and say things about me... what the f*** has Paul Felder done?"
Covington continued to trash Felder in the interview, comparing him to a punching bag, incorrectly claiming the retired fighter had never headlined a UFC event.
Paul Felder main evented not once, but twice, against some of the best fighters in the world. Felder went five rounds with both Dan Hooker and Rafael Dos Anjos and has wins over Charles Oliveira, Edson Barboza, and James Vick.
Felder's skills aren't limited to the Octagon, as the 40-year-old is a vital part to the UFC broadcast team, commentating on many fights in the past.
READ MORE: UFC hopeful suspended 3 years from competition after betting scandal
More MMA Knockout News
- UFC world reacts to former heavyweight champion sentenced to 5 years in prison
- UFC star reveals ‘big news coming soon’ after 4-fight win streak
- UFC free agent flocks to PFL with winning Octagon record
- Magomed Ankalaev addresses Joe Rogan comments, teases date for Alex Pereira UFC rematch
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.