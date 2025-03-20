'I accepted already' ... Magomed Ankalaev hints at major UFC fight news
Whether Magomed Ankalaev or Ali Abdelaziz, the UFC champion's Twitter account has confirmed new fight news.
Ankalaev dominated Alex Pereira to claim the light heavyweight throne at UFC 313, and fans weren't too pleased with the result. Fans and pundits scored it an even split, with one or two swing rounds being the deciding factor.
The consensus is that Alex Pereira deserves an immediate rematch, especially considering he won 2024 Fighter of the Year for defending his belt thrice.
Hopefully, fans won't have to wait for too long, as Ankalaev alleges he has accepted his first title defense.
'No five rounds' ... Magomed Ankalaev promises a finish while confirming next fight has been accepted
Taking to Twitter on March 20, Ankalaev remarked that he'd accepted a date for his next fight.
"I have a date and I accepted already," Ankalaev wrote. "I hope my opponent will accept too. This time there will be no five rounds, I don't get paid by the hour."
The fight is most likely a rematch with Alex Pereira.
UFC Abu Dhabi confirmed for July
In a press release also on March 20, UFC confirmed plans to return to Abu Dhabi for an event on July 26. This would be the ideal venue for an Ankalaev return.
