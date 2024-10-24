MMA Knockout

Alex Pereira in Talks to Play Horror Villain in New Movie

UFC Champion Alex Pereira will reportedly star alongside Adria Arjona in "Onslaught".

Christopher De Santiago

Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

It looks like Alex "Poatan" Pereira is headed to Hollywood.

UFC Star Conor McGregor Reveals Vision for New Video Game Project

2024 has been like a movie for Pereira, with three short-notice light heavyweight title defenses to his name. Still, Pereira has reigned supreme, most recently with a blockbuster TKO of Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 307 earlier this month.

Poatan To Play "The Butcher" In New Film

Capitalizing on his success is Brazil's Pereira, the consensus fighter of the year, who is reportedly making his acting debut in a brand new A24 movie. According to THR, Pereira is in talks to star as a villain in Onslaught, an action thriller directed by Adam Wingard (Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire).

UFC Champion Alex Pereir
Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The stone-faced Pereira plays a character named "The Butcher" alongside actress Adria Arjona (Morbius) in a film that's so far scarce on details but described as a "gonzo action horror thriller".

THR reports that Onslaught follows the story of a mother (Arjona) "who falls back on a particular set of skills to protect her loved ones after she runs afoul of a threat that has escaped a secret military base."

"Mans about to win an Oscar just by grunting and saying chama, legendary move," one fan joked of the Brazilian's acting debut.

The film is currently in pre-production at A24, Lyrical Media and Ryder Picture Company, with no release date announced as of this writing.

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereir
Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

We've seen dozens of UFC stars cross over into the movie industry before. Among them are two-division champions like Pereira, such as Randy Couture in "The Expendables" and Conor McGregor earlier this year in the "Road House" remake, co-starring and fighting A-list actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

Dana White Rips Ngannou’s Decision to Leave UFC: ‘All About the Money’

Read More UFC & MMA News

Max Holloway Names Career-Defining Moment, and It's Not Justin Gaethje KO

Ilia Topuria Explain 3-Year Plan to Become UFC GOAT

Ilia Topuria & Max Holloway Rule Out Quick Turnaround at UFC 312

Max Holloway: The UFC’s Ultimate Iron Chin

Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW.

Follow MMA Knockout on Facebook,Twitter, and Instagram.

Published
Christopher De Santiago
CHRISTOPHER DE SANTIAGO

Christopher De Santiago is a 22 year-old journalist from Gainesville, Texas with years of experience covering MMA.

Home/News