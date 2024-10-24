Alex Pereira in Talks to Play Horror Villain in New Movie
It looks like Alex "Poatan" Pereira is headed to Hollywood.
2024 has been like a movie for Pereira, with three short-notice light heavyweight title defenses to his name. Still, Pereira has reigned supreme, most recently with a blockbuster TKO of Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 307 earlier this month.
Poatan To Play "The Butcher" In New Film
Capitalizing on his success is Brazil's Pereira, the consensus fighter of the year, who is reportedly making his acting debut in a brand new A24 movie. According to THR, Pereira is in talks to star as a villain in Onslaught, an action thriller directed by Adam Wingard (Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire).
The stone-faced Pereira plays a character named "The Butcher" alongside actress Adria Arjona (Morbius) in a film that's so far scarce on details but described as a "gonzo action horror thriller".
THR reports that Onslaught follows the story of a mother (Arjona) "who falls back on a particular set of skills to protect her loved ones after she runs afoul of a threat that has escaped a secret military base."
"Mans about to win an Oscar just by grunting and saying chama, legendary move," one fan joked of the Brazilian's acting debut.
The film is currently in pre-production at A24, Lyrical Media and Ryder Picture Company, with no release date announced as of this writing.
We've seen dozens of UFC stars cross over into the movie industry before. Among them are two-division champions like Pereira, such as Randy Couture in "The Expendables" and Conor McGregor earlier this year in the "Road House" remake, co-starring and fighting A-list actor Jake Gyllenhaal.
