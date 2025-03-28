MMA Knockout

UFC Mexico main card star fined 20% of their salary

UFC Mexico City's 'Lazy Boy' has been penalized for missing weight on the scales.

Ronaldo Rodriguez is one of the best and brightest stars on the Mexico City Fight Night, featured in the main card opener. He also fought on the monumental Noche UFC card and enjoys a following of millions of fans on social media.

Unfortunately, his 'Lazy' moniker didn't bode well for this appearance, as Rodriguez missed weight by two pounds, coming in at 127 lbs for his 125 lbs contest with Kevin Borjas.

UFC fans don't have to temper their expectations, however, as Borjas has agreed to fight despite Rodriguez missing the contractual limit. In return, he will be awarded 20 percent of Rodriguez's fight purse.

This means that, with a loss, Rodriguez will only be paid 30 percent of his maximum payout. A win is a must, tomorrow night for Rodriguez.

