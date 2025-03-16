"The Great Ape" bests "The Ultimate Fighter" winner in UFC Vegas 104 lightweight war
UFC veteran Alexander Hernandez left it all out there at UFC Vegas 104.
From the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, "The Great Ape" overcame a very durable opponent in The Ultimate Fighter 31 winner Kurt Holobaugh for his second-straight win. Though, it wasn't easy.
Hernandez vs. Holobaugh
Hernandez worked his striking in the first round, landing his kicks from range and punches from up close. Holobaugh had something in store as well, staggering Hernandez with punches that sent him off balance.
On the ground, Holobaugh attempts a guillotine which Hernandez pops his head out of at the end of Round 1.
In Round 2, Holobaugh clipped Hernandez with a right hand. Hernandez stands his ground, but Holobaugh punishes him some more, pushing him against the cage.
Hernandez gets a takedown with two minutes to go in the round. Holobaugh looks for an omoplata from bottom position. Ground and pound strikes from Hernandez. Three sharp elbows from Hernandez to end the round.
Hernandez grabs a massive takedown in the first 10 seconds of the round, setting the theme for the final frame. Hernandez looks for an arm-triangle choke but doesn't get it. Hernandez controls from top position with his leg locked under Holobaugh’s. Both lightweights return to their feet, not for long, as Hernandez takes Holobaugh down with 90 seconds to go.
Arm-triangle choke attempt from Hernandez. Elbow for Hernandez. More ground and pound for "The Great Ape", who’s relentless until the final bell rings.
Official result: Alexander Hernandez defeats Kurt Holobaugh via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
