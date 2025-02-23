Jean Silva tells referee to save opponent, unloads devastating KO at UFC Seattle
Jean Silva tried to save his opponent from unneccesary punishment at UFC Seattle.
The breakout UFC star made quite the first impression last year with three-straight wins in the Octagon, returning to wreak havoc on the featherweight division. Melsik Baghdasaryan was one of the few fighters to sign the contract vs. Silva, quickly finding out just why on Saturday.
Jean Silva Floors Opponent At UFC Seattle
Following a short feeling-out process on the feet which had some slaps, Silva rocked Baghdasaryan with a two-punch combo that sent the Armenian to the canvas.
UFC Fight Night Seattle live results & highlights for Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong
Silva pointed at his fallen foe, asking the referee to step in and stop the contest. But, the official said to fight on, and that's what "Lord" did, Baghdasaryan bowing down to elbows from up above. A few is all it took for the referee to decide he had seen enough.
4 fights, 4 wins in the UFC for Jean Silva, who called out Bryce Mitchell after the fact.
