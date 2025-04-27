MMA Knockout

Anthony Smith addresses fans after MMA retirement at UFC Kansas City

"Lionheart" took to social media to react to his retirement defeat.

Zain Bando

Jason Silva-Imagn Images

Anthony Smith suffered his third-straight loss Saturday night, which effectively ended his MMA career at the expense of Mingyang Zhang by first-round TKO.

Zhang Gets Major Props From "Lionheart"

Zhang was given major prop
Apr 26, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, UNITED STATES; Zhang Mingyang (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Anthony Smith (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images

Smith gave a heartfelt post-fight speech alongside a UFC-produced tribute video, but later reflected upon posting to social media with an extended post thanking his fanbase for the memories, good or bad.

READ MORE: Ian Machado Garry survives late rally to win UFC Kansas City main event

Anthony Smith Reflects On KO Loss

"That’s a wrap! Congrats to [Zhang]," Smith wrote. "The LHW division is on notice. You’re gonna have a great career. "Thank you to all the people who have supported me all these years. I was never good enough to make it this far…I’m just really happy that it all happened. Thank you to the [UFC] for saving my life."

Anthony Smith gave credit where it was du
Apr 26, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, UNITED STATES; Zhang Mingyang (blue gloves) prepares to fight Anthony Smith (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images

UFC CEO Dana White was gracious toward Smith when asked about his career at the UFC Kansas City post-fight presser, revealing he was happy for the Nebraska native to continue his post-fighting career as a desk analyst for the promotion.

Smith had an up-and-down UFC run over the course of 12 years separated by two stints. However, his career highlight was winning 14 of 16 fights, which included a three-fight winning streak before losing to Jon Jones at UFC 235 in March 2019.

Smith finished with a mixed bag of wins and losses in the promotion. A 13-12 record culminated with six KO/TKO victories and five submission wins, defeating some of the best the division had to offer at the time.

READ MORE: Dana White confirms Ian Machado Garry’s UFC 315 claim after Kansas City win

Smith's final MMA win came last May against Vitor Petrino in upset fashion at UFC 301, securing a first-round guillotine choke.

More MMA Knockout News

Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.

Follow MMAKnockout on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Published
Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer for MMA Knockout, part of the Sports Illustrated/Minute Media umbrella. He has covered combat sports since 2019 for notable outlets BJPenn.com and FanSided MMA. He also co-hosts a podcast called "The MMA Outsiders," part of the Empty The Bench Podcast Network, which airs Tuesday nights at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT. A Chicago suburban native, Bando has been enthralled with MMA since 2006 and has been fortunate to attend some of the most high-profile events in the sport's history, both as a fan and media member, including UFC 264, Bellator 297 and Kayla Harrison's PFL MMA debut. He is excited to take the next step in his combat sports writing journey and looks forward to continuing his following of the fight game for years to come. Bando can be reached via email at zainbando99@gmail.com or by social media @zainbando99

Home/News