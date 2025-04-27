Anthony Smith addresses fans after MMA retirement at UFC Kansas City
Anthony Smith suffered his third-straight loss Saturday night, which effectively ended his MMA career at the expense of Mingyang Zhang by first-round TKO.
Zhang Gets Major Props From "Lionheart"
Smith gave a heartfelt post-fight speech alongside a UFC-produced tribute video, but later reflected upon posting to social media with an extended post thanking his fanbase for the memories, good or bad.
Anthony Smith Reflects On KO Loss
"That’s a wrap! Congrats to [Zhang]," Smith wrote. "The LHW division is on notice. You’re gonna have a great career. "Thank you to all the people who have supported me all these years. I was never good enough to make it this far…I’m just really happy that it all happened. Thank you to the [UFC] for saving my life."
UFC CEO Dana White was gracious toward Smith when asked about his career at the UFC Kansas City post-fight presser, revealing he was happy for the Nebraska native to continue his post-fighting career as a desk analyst for the promotion.
Smith had an up-and-down UFC run over the course of 12 years separated by two stints. However, his career highlight was winning 14 of 16 fights, which included a three-fight winning streak before losing to Jon Jones at UFC 235 in March 2019.
Smith finished with a mixed bag of wins and losses in the promotion. A 13-12 record culminated with six KO/TKO victories and five submission wins, defeating some of the best the division had to offer at the time.
Smith's final MMA win came last May against Vitor Petrino in upset fashion at UFC 301, securing a first-round guillotine choke.
