UFC Fight Night: Machado Garry vs. Prates post-fight press conference free live stream
Following an action-packed card, fight week for UFC Kansas City will officially close out with the event's post-fight press conference.
The main event saw Carlos Prates try to extend an undefeated start to his UFC career against Ian Machado Garry, who put on a largely dominant performance before being forced to survive a late rally from Prates in order to win a unanimous decision.
The night's co-main event was a light heavyweight bout between longtime UFC veteran Anthony Smith and Mingyang Zhang, who spoiled Smith's retirement fight when he bloodied "Lionheart" before stopping him with strikes in the opening round.
READ MORE: UFC Fight Night: Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates free live stream results & highlights
UFC Kansas City Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream
The prelims for UFC Kansas City got off to an incredible start, as the night's first four fights all ended inside the distance before Da'Mon Blackshear took a unanimous decision over Alatengheili.
That result kicked off a four-fight run of decisions leading up to the main card, but things quickly got violent again when Ikram Aliskerov stopped Andre Muniz and Randy Brown floored Nicolas Dalby with a potential frontrunner for Knockout of the Year.
READ MORE: UFC Kansas City crowd boos main card fighters before starting "Tomahawk Chop"
You can check out a live stream of the post-fight press conference for UFC Kansas City below.
