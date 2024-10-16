Renato Moicano Shares Hilarious Reason He'll Never Fight Dustin Poirier
Renato Moicano had a humorous response when asked if he would fight Dustin Poirier.
Moicano and Poirier are both lightweights under the UFC banner. Moicano is on the rise, while Poirier knows his career is winding down. Moicano hopes to eventually score a UFC title opportunity, while "The Diamond" is simply seeking a fight that excites him enough to start another camp.
With all that said, don't expect Moicano and Poirier to share the Octagon outside of training.
Renato Moicano Shares Why He'll Never Fight Dustin Poirier
While UFC CEO Dana White doesn't like hearing teammates refusing to fight one another, Renato Moicano has a hilarious reason for not throwing leather with Dustin Poirier. "Money" explained himself during an appearance on "The Ariel Helwani Show."
"No, he's my teammate and not only that, what's the point of going in a fight that I know I'm going to lose? I train with him all the time," Moicano said. "What's the point of signing the contract [for] a fight [with] a guy that beats me up in the gym? So, there is no point on that."
Moicano still believes he's an elite 155-pounder, just don't have Poirier stand across from him.
"In my mind, I'm the best fighter in the lightweight division," Moicano said. "I can beat anybody, I just cannot beat Dustin Poirier. The rest, I can beat everybody in this division."
Moicano is coming off a scintillating performance against Benoit Saint-Denis in enemy territory. The Brazilian bruiser scored a second-round TKO finish via doctor's stoppage at UFC Paris.
While fans are eager to see "Money" Moicano back in action already, there will be some downtime. Moicano suffered a shoulder injury that will take some time to heal.
