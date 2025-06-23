MMA Knockout

UFC CEO Dana White caught in Canelo-Crawford scuffle

Dana White kicked off "ZUFFA Boxing" in a big way Sunday afternoon in a must-see video

Zain Bando

Turki Alalshikh-X

UFC CEO Dana White has had quite the weekend.

From announcing the retirement of the promotion's former UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones in Azerbaijan to arriving in New York City to begin promotion for the mega boxing match set for Sept. 13 in Las Vegas, Nevada, between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford, the grind never stops.

Sunday's press conference took place as part of one of the Fanatics Fest's headlining events of the weekend, featuring both fighters in what is being dubbed a "once in a lifetime fight." The buildup certainly got off to a frenetic start, especially concerning the staredown between the two boxing stars.

Dana White Transitions Into Boxing

White is part of the Canelo-Crawford promotio
Dec 13, 2024; Tampa, Florida, UNITED STATES; UFC CEO Dana White during weigh-ins for UFC Fight Night at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

READ MORE: Tom Aspinall called out by 'heavyweight Khabib' for first UFC title defense

Canelo-Crawford Gets Early Buzz

In a now-viral video from White, which has been liked over 110,000 times, Alvarez and Crawford got into a UFC-like scuffle, prompting White to separate the two. The incident appears more common in the UFC, but to boxing fans who appreciate traditionalism, they might have to get used to some abnormality.

In a press release issued by the UFC, White said he is grateful the Alvarez-Crawford fight is his first official venture into boxing as a promoter.

Dana White Looks Forward To Canelo-Crawford

Dana White is excited for Canelo-Crawfor
Jun 29, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC CEO and president Dana White during UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Turki wants to make the biggest fights that the fans want to see in boxing and this is right up my alley," White said June 11. "Are you kidding me that the first boxing fight I’m going to get to promote is Canelo vs. Crawford? It’s literally a once in a lifetime fight."

The fight takes place at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders. What makes the fight unique is its availability on Netflix, accessible to all platform subscribers without the need for a traditional pay-per-view fee.

White confirmed both Alvarez-Crawford and the UFC Fight Night events would not conflict with each other, allowing fans to watch both fights on the same day.

The final presser of the three-city tour takes place this Friday in Las Vegas from T-Mobile Arena.

More MMA Knockout News


Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA. Follow MMAKnockout on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Published
Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer for MMA Knockout, part of the Sports Illustrated/Minute Media umbrella. He has covered combat sports since 2019 for notable outlets BJPenn.com and FanSided MMA. He also co-hosts a podcast called "The MMA Outsiders," part of the Empty The Bench Podcast Network, which airs Tuesday nights at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT. A Chicago suburban native, Bando has been enthralled with MMA since 2006 and has been fortunate to attend some of the most high-profile events in the sport's history, both as a fan and media member, including UFC 264, Bellator 297 and Kayla Harrison's PFL MMA debut. He is excited to take the next step in his combat sports writing journey and looks forward to continuing his following of the fight game for years to come. Bando can be reached via email at zainbando99@gmail.com or by social media @zainbando99

Home/News