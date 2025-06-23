UFC CEO Dana White caught in Canelo-Crawford scuffle
UFC CEO Dana White has had quite the weekend.
From announcing the retirement of the promotion's former UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones in Azerbaijan to arriving in New York City to begin promotion for the mega boxing match set for Sept. 13 in Las Vegas, Nevada, between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford, the grind never stops.
Sunday's press conference took place as part of one of the Fanatics Fest's headlining events of the weekend, featuring both fighters in what is being dubbed a "once in a lifetime fight." The buildup certainly got off to a frenetic start, especially concerning the staredown between the two boxing stars.
Dana White Transitions Into Boxing
Canelo-Crawford Gets Early Buzz
In a now-viral video from White, which has been liked over 110,000 times, Alvarez and Crawford got into a UFC-like scuffle, prompting White to separate the two. The incident appears more common in the UFC, but to boxing fans who appreciate traditionalism, they might have to get used to some abnormality.
In a press release issued by the UFC, White said he is grateful the Alvarez-Crawford fight is his first official venture into boxing as a promoter.
Dana White Looks Forward To Canelo-Crawford
"Turki wants to make the biggest fights that the fans want to see in boxing and this is right up my alley," White said June 11. "Are you kidding me that the first boxing fight I’m going to get to promote is Canelo vs. Crawford? It’s literally a once in a lifetime fight."
The fight takes place at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders. What makes the fight unique is its availability on Netflix, accessible to all platform subscribers without the need for a traditional pay-per-view fee.
White confirmed both Alvarez-Crawford and the UFC Fight Night events would not conflict with each other, allowing fans to watch both fights on the same day.
The final presser of the three-city tour takes place this Friday in Las Vegas from T-Mobile Arena.
