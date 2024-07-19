Boxing: Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry Fight Prediction & Analysis
It's that time again: Jake Paul tests his boxing mettle against another former UFC fighter this weekend when he takes on Mike Perry in Arlington, Texas.
Replacing Mike Tyson on short notice, Perry is arguably the most dogged fighter Paul will have faced in his professional career, and it makes for an interesting prediction. Let's get into it.
Breaking it Down: Boxing vs. Bare Knuckle
This boils down to the fundamental differences between bare knuckle and traditional boxing. Other than the obvious differences, bare knuckle relies less on volume and heavy striking due to the lack of protection on the hands. Guard play is also less viable since punches come through and around the guard much easier without gloves.
Perry might have an easier time guarding shots than usual since he can have a looser guard with padding to protect him. That said, Perry doesn't use a high guard in any of his fights and routinely opens himself up to counterpunches on his entries, but it works since he makes it such a dogfight and his opponents are never pure boxers (Rockhold, MVP, Alvarez).
Perry's eclectic fighting background has had him prepare specifically for bare knuckle for years. On the other hand, Paul has had years to specialise in boxing with the best training and nutrition money can buy, which leads us to the keys to victory for both fighters.
Keys to Victory: Mike Perry
Assuming Paul is the better technical boxer with his background, Perry needs to be unconventional. As the shorter and lighter man, he'll need to storm into range and use his aggression and power on the inside to scare Paul into fighting his fight. With this in mind, he needs to be evasive and not play into the expectations of Paul, who is likely anticipating an aggressive opponent and looking to counter-strike at a moment's opportunity.
It also wouldn't be a shock if Perry is the fitter man, as Paul bulked up to heavyweight for his original opponent, Mike Tyson, and will carry more mass. If Perry can take him off rhythm, stagger his recovery, and push the pace, he could exhaust Paul in the later rounds and pull away.
Keys to Victory: Jake Paul
Assuming Perry will try to close the distance, Paul needs to use his height and reach advantage to plague him from range. Use a long, prodding jab to aggravate and stagger Perry's offense and bait him into power punches such as the right cross and rear uppercut.
Paul's size can also be used to his advantage. Since this is pure boxing, he'll be able to nullify any pressure from Perry by tying him up in the clinch and using his weight to wear away at his reserves.
Official Prediction: Paul vs. Perry
There are too many advantages on Paul's side to deny. He'll be taller, heavier, and longer, with more professional boxing experience and top-tier training. Perry is stepping outside his native sport, and the gloves will drastically reduce his chance at a Hail Mary finish. Don't be surprised if Paul outworks Perry from a distance with his jab or even KOs Perry outright with effective setups.
(Pick: Paul)
