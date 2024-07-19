UFC Rankings Report: Rose Namajunas Back in Title Contention
The new UFC rankings are in.
Conor McGregor Says He’d ‘Slap Around’ Ilia Topuria in BKFC, UFC Champ Responds
With the lack of ranked fighters on the UFC Denver card, there's no surprise the changes in the rankings have been minimal, taking place almost entirely in the women's flyweight division.
Nonetheless, let's discuss the biggest changes from the UFC rankings.
Rose Namajunas Returns to Flyweight Top 5
Following her five-round decision victory over Tracy Cortez, Rose Namajunas has reentered the flyweight top-five at No. 5. She was initially scheduled to face No. 4 Maycee Barber, but a victory over then-No. 11 Cortez was enough to push her up. Cortez has fallen to No. 12 with the loss.
Namajunas and Cortez's ranking changes saw Jessica Andrade drop one spot to No. 6, and Karine Silva rise one spot to No. 11. Namajunas' move will undoubtedly see her compete in a title eliminator, if not for the title soon enough.
Jasmine Jasudavicius on The Rise
UFC News: Alex Pereira's Kickboxing Rival to Fight on Dana White's Contender Series
Jasmine Jasudavicius is one to watch at flyweight. Jasudavicius' Denver opponent was the undefeated and highly-touted UFC debutant Fatima Kline, whom she outworked over three rounds. This was enough for Jasudavicius to distance herself from the edge of the rankings, as she rose one spot to No. 14 at flyweight.
New Rankings
With seemingly no correlation to UFC Denver, Asu Almabaev is now No. 15 in men's flyweight, and Karolina Kowalciewicz has reentered the women's strawweight rankings at No. 15.