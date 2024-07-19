MMA News: Bellator Champion Teases UFC Return for Fight with Kayla Harrison
One of the biggest names in the history of women’s MMA is apparently eyeing a return to the UFC.
Arguably the most-feared woman in the sport for most of her career, Cris Cyborg captured titles in Strikeforce and Invicta FC before she joined the UFC in 2016 and stopped Leslie Smith in just over a minute.
Cyborg went on to claim the promotion’s vacant women’s featherweight belt in her third UFC fight and defended it twice before she was stopped in 51 seconds by Amanda Nunes in a champion vs. champion matchup at UFC 232, and after one more UFC appearance the 39-year-old moved on to Bellator and claimed another faetherweight belt in her first fight against Julia Budd.
The Brazilian went 6-0 in Bellator before the promotion was purchased by the PFL, and amidst an apparent dispute with her new employer Cyborg recently called out former PFL Champion Kayla Harrison for a fight in the UFC.
Harrison was arguably the PFL’s biggest star during a tenure with the promotion that saw the Olympic Gold Medalist win the women’s lightweight tournament twice, but the 34-year-old surprised combat sports everywhere when she unexpectedly signed with the UFC and debuted with a dominant performance against Holly Holm at UFC 300.
Cyborg started campaigning for a Harrison matchup following the PFL’s purchase of Bellator, but with “Judo” now plying her trade in the UFC it seems like the former Women’s Featherweight Champion is considering a return to the promotion.
The 39-year-old has vented frustrations with the PFL this year as she looks to return to MMA competition, but in the meantime Cyborg has added a pair of knockouts to her boxing record after she defeated Kelsey Wickstrum in a pro fight in January and followed that up by stopping Aria Wild in an exhibition bout last month.
