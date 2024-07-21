Boxing News: Conor McGregor Lashes Out at Jake Paul, Mike Perry: ‘You’re Fired'
It's safe to say Conor McGregor was not impressed by what he saw with Jake Paul and Mike Perry tonight.
Boxing News: Jake Paul Batters and Bloodies BKFC’s Mike Perry in Violent TKO Win
Paul improved to 10-1 as a professional boxer, claiming yet another highlight over a former UFC star as he TKO'ed bare-knuckle brawler Perry in round 6. "Platinum" Perry was as durable as they come but he was no match for the pawing jabs and power shots of Paul which saw him get knocked down multiple times, leaving the referee to save him from further punishment in the sixth.
McGregor Calls For Paul's Next Move To Be A Drug Test
After treading through deep water, Paul now awaits what should be a massive payday against former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson on Nov. 15 in front of millions at home watching from Netflix. As for Paul vs, Perry, the fight got a negative review from none other than "Notorious" UFC superstar McGregor, who absolutely went in on the fighters after their boxing match on Saturday night.
"Jake Paul is the biggest pissbag I have ever seen in my life," McGregor started with Paul on 'X'. "40 pound weight difference, juiced out of his head, and still sh*tting himself in there. Nakisa [Bidarian] you should take him to Vegas oh that’s right you could never, the athletic commission testing, real testing, real fighting. B**** asses. You could never. And then calling out 60 year old Mike Tyson fresh off an in flight medical emergency? I swear to god, a fat can of b**** piss. Most valuable pissbag."
McGregor and Paul have been going at it for years with the influencer calling for a super-fight with McGregor long before he ever he stepped into the ring with Perry. UFC's McGregor has largely ignored Paul, bashing the boxing prospect every now and then, but making sure to get his licks in as the sizable Paul gets the combat sports spotlight this weekend.
Did BKFC Part-Owner Conor McGregor Just Fire Mike Perry?
As for his relationship with Perry, McGregor held a spirited staredown with the face of the BKFC more than a year ago following Perry's victory over former UFC champ Luke Rockhold. While respect was shown between the fighters, there was a certain tenacity about McGregor that night, one of which he completely let loose upon Perry's TKO loss to Paul, apparently wanting to hand him his walking papers from the BKFC - the promotion McGregor is a part-owner in, as of April.
"Hey Mike youre released and you can go and compete in your smelly dirty boxing championship thing, the smell of it, good luck. You’re fired," McGregor wrote on 'X'.
Adding salt to the wound, McGregor took shots at Perry's new promotion: Dirty Boxing Championship, which "Platinum" just announced yesterday following his final face-off with Jake Paul. The promotion's ruleset makes it a hybrid between MMA and boxing with punches and elbows allowed but no kicks, leaving in ground and pound.
Paul Reacts To McGregor's Outburst
While Conor McGregor is a big player in both the UFC and the BKFC now, it's hard to picture BKFC President David Feldman signing off on a McGregor-approved release for their brightest star Mike Perry.
"That's f**** up that you fired your BKFC Champion," Paul reacted to McGregor's harsh comments on Perry at the post-fight press conference. "He was big-upping his boy Mike Perry. I said, 'OK Conor, after i fuck up mike perry, you're next...' So,, Conor's on Twitter all the time, he's on his yacht all the time, but guess where he's not? In the ring fighting me. So, he can talk all the f*** he wants. but [McGregor] is scared of Jake Joseph Paul from Disney Channel and I put that on my mama."
Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry: “Fear No Man” Live Boxing Results & Highlights
