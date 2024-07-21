Boxing News: Jake Paul Batters and Bloodies BKFC’s Mike Perry in Violent TKO Win
Jake Paul added another UFC name to his resume when he took on Mike Perry.
Mike Perry to UFC? Manager Claims ‘They’re Asking for Him Back’ with Jake Paul KO
Paul Goes "Platinum"
It wasn't the Mike he was preparing for, but it's the one Paul got after his original opponent Mike Tyson fell through ahead of their July 20 meeting on Netflix due to an ulcer flareup. Paul wouldn't wait until their rescheduled date of Nov. 15, instead fighting again on Perry's home turf of Tampa, Florida.
Perry, while not the most accomplished fighter Paul has faced, is arguably the toughest test of the 27 year-old's career thus far. The ex-UFC star reached new heights as a bare-knuckle boxer, going a perfect 5-0 in the BKFC against the likes of former world champs Luke Rockhold and Eddie Alvarez to become the promotion's inaugural 'King of Violence'.
From YouTube to Disney to the boxing ring, Paul has also made a career of beating UFC fighters and a few traditional boxers along the way. Paul (9-1) has wins over Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley (2x), Anderson Silva and Nate Diaz, with Perry aiming to be the first ex-UFC star to say that he defeated Paul.
Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry: “Fear No Man” Live Boxing Results & Highlights
The cruiserweight main event took place from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida - live on DAZN pay-per-view.
Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry Round-By-Round
Round 1: Paul sets up shots to the body. Paul's power sends Perry down to the canvas feet away with "Platinum" springing up to his feet. Paul lands a clean jab. Paul lands shots from a distance. Perry tags Paul in the pocket. Paul swings with a big overhand right. Paul clips Perry wih a strike. Paul goes to the body and to the head of Perry.
Round 2: Paul lands clean punches. Perry is knocked down by Paul with a overhand right. Paul struggles to stay upright. Perry eats more shots. Paul pieces up Perry with punches. Paul staggers Perry with a jab. Perry returns fire with an uppercut. Perry throws Paul down to the canvas with the referee getting in between them. Perry pops Paul with a punch. Perry starts to get his wits about him, taking the fight to Paul like never before.
Round 3: Perryl goes to the body. Perry evades a few shots. Paul turns up the volume on his punches. Paul lands a left hook. Body shot from Paul. Perry frustrates Paul with his constant pressure. Paul finds a home for his jab from a distance. Perry bloodies Paul towards the end of the round.
Round 4: Perry eats a straight right hand from Paul that gets his attention. Paul continues to land on Perry. Paul tags Perry to the body. Paul clips Perry with a left hand and rocks him against the ropes. Perry wears the damage but. keeps moving forward. Paul batters Perrty with shots. Paul's onslaught continues with Paul pouring on the pressure with all kinds of punches. Perry somehow survives to see the end of the round.
Round 5: Jab lands for Paul. Paul's reach is a problem for Perry whpo keeps eating jabs from Paul. Paul keeps coming at Perry with jabs that find their target. Perry tries to close the distance. Perry eats a few right hands from Paul/ Paul lunges at Perry with the jab. Paul tries to land a looping overhand right but misses.
Round 6: Perry lands a punch on Paul to begin the round. Paul stuns Perry who retreats and eats a volley of punches on the back foot. Paul finally knocks Perry down. Paul manages to get back to his feet but the referee calls the fight off after Perry stumbles on his feet.
Official result: Jake Paul def. Mike Perry via TKO in Round 6 (1:12)
Highlights:
