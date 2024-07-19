UFC News: Michael ‘Venom’ Page Still Eyes Fight with Former Champ after Loss
Michael 'Venom' Page thinks he's one big win away from title contention.
Page Still Very Much 'A Man On A Mission'
The #13 UFC Welterweight contender is now 1-1 in the UFC after falling short against the undefeated Ian Machado Garry at UFC 303. Page was defeated in a closely-contested decision over three rounds, though the striking specialist doesn't think he lost that much of the momentum he had going for him during International Fight Week.
"I still feel like I hold weight," Page told Michael Bisping, weeks removed from his loss to Garry. "People are so excited to see me fight. For a while that is there, it's one more win and I'm back in the same conversation again. I'm still on a mission. I'm a man on a mission still... Stay at the top of the table, one more big win, and then we're still talking the same talk."
Since coming on over from Bellator MMA to the UFC earlier this year, MVP has made it known he plans to fight for the title at some point, and in a dream scenario that includes fighting fellow countryman and current champion Leon Edwards in England.
Paging Kamaru Usman
While it could take a few fights to make that a reality, Page says the opportunity could come early if the UFC gives him what he wants next: a fight with former welterweight champ Kamaru Usman.
"I would still go for someone like a Usman because he's number one ranked," Page said, when asked if he had a name in mind on who'd he like to fight. "My thing is only way that I keep saying this as well is because he hasn't got, he doesn't seem to be in line for a fight. So, I'm not sure what he's doing. I mean, it doesn't seem - I don't really see anybody calling him out or there's even, like, a talk of anything happening with him. I don't know if he's staying in the division, but if he is gonna be staying in the division then, why not?"
A Win Would Send MVP 'Straight Back To Where I Wanna Be At'
Prior to UFC 303, Page had initially floated the idea of a title eliminator with "The Nigerian Nightmare" after a win over Machado Garry, but still feels like that could be the case after a somewhat controversial result in his last fight.
"If he's happy to take the fight, then why not? There's loads of other names, but I'm talking about just getting one back in with somebody credible and then just get them straight back to where I wanna be at. So, someone like him makes the most sense, if he allows it, if the UFC allowed it," Page added.
Michael 'Venom' Page is planning on a end-of-the-year UFC return, saying September or November could be when we see him back in the Octagon again.
Usman Wants The 'Hot Chicks' At Welterweight
As for Kamaru Usman, the former champ's riding a three-fight losing streak to Leon Edwards (twice) and Khamzat Chimaev in a short-notice middleweight debut at UFC 294 last October.
Taking his time to focus on his health, Usman has said his next opponent may come down to Shavkat Rakhmonov, Ian Machado Garry, Jack Della Maddalena and upcoming title challenger Belal Muhammad.
"There's a huge chance it comes down to these guys because these are the streaky guys, the hot guys right now," Usman said of his four options on Pound 4 Pound Podcast. "As I like to think of it, these are the new hot chicks of the division right now. And of course, we love hot chicks... pause."
