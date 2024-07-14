Boxing News: Jaron Ennis Peppers David Avanesyan To Defend IBF Welterweight Title
Jaron Ennis and David Avanesyan slugged it out in front of a rocking environment in Wells Fargo Center for Ennis' IBF welterweight title, as Ennis looked to keep his undefeated boxing record intact.
A dominant display of crisp boxing from Ennis was enough to defend his welterweight title, improving to 32-0 (29 KOs), while Avanesyan, who took the fight on short notice just four weeks ago, suffered his first loss since March 2019, falling to 30-6.
Here's how it played out.
Official Result: Jaron Ennis def. David Avanesyan via KO (Round 5, 3:00)
Round 1
A low blow right hand from "Boots" near the end of the first round was just a tiny part of a round supremely dominated by Ennis' sharp punches, primarily to the body. Avanesyan wasn't able to keep pace, likely losing Round 1 because of it.
Round 2
More of the same from Ennis, but Avanesyan did his best to counter and attempt to clinch against the ropes. Both men kept trading punches for the entire round. Still, Ennis, a Philadelphia native who hadn't competed in his hometown in six years, landed the harder punches, including his potent body shot.
Round 3
Boots is now up to a -2500 on DraftKings Sportsbook and demonstrated why with a one-sided avalanche of punches to Avanesyan having little to no output. This sequence occurred for the entire round.
Round 4
Ennis is seeking the earlier finish that Terence Crawford couldn't get. Still, Avanesyan hung tough, and "Boots" continued to dominate to the body, showcasing Avanesyan accumulating numerous bits of swelling all over his body, particularly above his eyebrows.
Round 5
Ennis is out-landing Avanesyan 92-35 and went back to trading against the ropes with Avanesyan before Avanesyan got Ennis up against the ropes. However, it might have been a mistake for Avanesyan, as Ennis knocked down Avanesyan with a counter hook that nearly ended the fight. Ennis kept the pressure on throughout the round. Upon returning to his corner and sitting down, it was too late for Avanesyan, as his corner stopped the fight between rounds due to an apparent jaw injury.
