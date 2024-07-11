Boxing News: Jake Paul Absolutely Trolls Mike Perry with Pre-Fight ‘Prank Call'
Jake Paul might be a professional boxer now, but he's still a prankster at heart.
BMF Champion Expects Mike Perry to Make Jake Paul Boxing Match a ‘Dog Fight’
That much is shown ahead of the influencer's rather risky fight next week against BKFC superstar Mike Perry, in one of his toughest matchups to date. Paul was originally scheduled to face a 58 year-old Mike Tyson on Netflix but that bout has been rescheduled for Nov. 15 after an ulcer flare-up for the former heavyweight champion, with Perry stepping in as his replacement.
Paul's Prank Call
Paul has already gone at it with his new opponent, with the two fighters hurling insults back-and-forth on a recent appearance on The MMA Hour. Just days away from their 8-round cruiserweight bout, Paul is taking his mind games up a notch, giving "Platinum" a call, pretending to be a boxing journalist asking for a pre-fight interview.
"Hey, Mike. This is Dan Rafael from ESPN," Paul called Perry in a video posted to TikTok. "Malki [Perry's manager] gave me your number for a big article we're doing, uh, for ESPN. I just have 2 questions for you. The first is, do you have a prediction for what round or when you're gonna end Jake Paul?"
Perry Tells Paul He'll Stop Him Inside 7 Rounds
Not knowing he was being pranked, Perry would give his prediction to Paul as to when he'd stop the 27 year-old.
"I'd say the seventh round but I may be able to take him out sooner. He seems to think it's short, but I think I'm gonna have a fun, long night..."
Perry Goes Off During Call
Paul's follow-up question to Perry couldn't have been more "out of pocket", taking shots at "Platinum" over the phone.
"What are you gonna do when Jake Paul knocks you the f*** out and shoves his c*** down your throat?" Paul asked.
"That's pretty gay, bro," Perry responded with a laugh. So f*** you, man. You're lucky I don't know what your f****** face looks like or I'll f*** you in the ***, you f****** [expletive]."
"Listen brother, you know exactly what my face looks like," Paul replied. "F*** you b****."
Mike Perry might not want to take any more calls from unknown callers after this... at least, not until July 20th, when he attempts to become the first ex-UFC star to beat Paul.
The YouTuber-turned-boxer is up 5-0 against the likes of former world champs such as Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley (twice) and Ben Askren. Nate Diaz is the latest big name to fall at the hands of Paul last August, with Paul improving to 9-1 since then with back-to-back wins over pro boxers.
Meanwhile, Perry is 0-1 in boxing but 5-0 in bare-knuckle boxing, where he has found great success in his post-UFC career in BKFC. The fan-favorite has triumphed over former UFC Champs Luke Rockhold and Eddie Alvarez, making them both quit inside two rounds.
