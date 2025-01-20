Chilean Destroyer Chris Ewert Knocking on Door of UFC: ‘I Want to Eat the World'
The UFC may have another Chilean star on their hands soon enough.
Meet Chris Ewert, Unbeaten KO Artist From Chile
Fighting out of Santiago, Chile just like UFC Lightweight Ignacio Bahamondes, Chris Ewert is a 7-0 middleweight fighter - a prospect to watch with all of five of his knockouts coming in the very first round. Ewert made a statement in his UFC Fight Pass debut last October with a body shot TKO.
Last Win At Fury FC 100
The 31-year-old Ewert started the year off with a bang, meeting fellow unbeaten prospect Reese Watkins at Fury FC 100 a week ago. "El Tanke" was able to withstand Watkins' best shots, giving it back to his opponent in Rounds 2 and 3 for a unanimous decision win.
“He’s a very tough fighter, came to protect his undefeated record, same as me. Somebody’s 0 had to go, I came more prepared and ready to take the victory," Ewert told MMA Knockout in Spanish, translated by his coach Javier Torres.
"I was really close to getting the knockout in Round 2 but he survived pretty well. It was one of the most fun fights I’ve ever had in my life. I should’ve finished him."
UFC On The Horizon?
While it may not have been the emphatic KO he was hoping for, Ewert's undefeated record and UFC dreams stayed alive. Following the result, the Chilean fighter says he had a conversation with UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard, who was cageside scouting for talent.
"I spoke to Mick for a little bit... good things coming," Ewert said. "Step by step, we are approaching the UFC door. I know I’m doing the right things, my team and myself, I’m getting there."
“Whatever opportunity God’s going to give me, I will take it,” Ewert said regarding a potential call-up to the UFC, regardless if it’s short notice or Contender Series later this year.
On top of his MMA experience, Ewert is also a undefeated kickboxer with a 26-0 amateur record, 4-0 pro record and had a 100% finishing rate as an amateur in MMA.
A seven-year journey in martial arts that continues to this very day, Chris Ewert says a UFC contract would be life-changing for everyone around him.
“It’d be something marvelous," Ewert said of what it'd mean for him to sign with the UFC. "From a young age, I’ve been working for this dream. I come from a humble family in Chile and it’d change my life, for my son, for my wife, everybody around me."
"I’ve always said, I want to eat the world..."
