Bo Nickal Proposes UFC Rule Change after Viral 2 vs. 1 MMA Fight in Poland
A viral fight that took place at Fame MMA 23 in Poland last weekend caught the attention of undefeated UFC middleweight Bo Nickal.
Nickal Backs Wild Punishment For Missing Weight In UFC
Combat sports fans have seen Polish talents like Joanna Jędrzejczyk and Jan Błachowicz reach the pinnacle of MMA by claiming UFC titles, and in addition to leading European promotion KSW the country is also home to several smaller regional organizations such as Fame MMA.
Khalil Rountree Jr. Relives Alex Pereira Fight & KOs UFC Opponents in "Tipsy" Video
The Polish promotion held its fifth and final event of the year last Saturday at the Atlas Arena in Łódź with Fame MMA 23, and the card’s main event has made major waves online after Alan Kwieciński missed weight for a matchup with Amadeusz Ferrari and was forced to fight both Ferrari and his father as punishment.
The fight unsurprisingly saw the Ferrari family claim victory after the two men battered Kwieciński on the ground before the elder Ferrari locked up a rear naked choke, and the viral clip even caught the
attention of one of the UFC’s fastest-rising contenders in Nickal.
There’s certainly a portion of the MMA and UFC fan bases that would probably celebrate the idea if the UFC decided to implement such a wild punishment for missing weight, and maybe Randy Brown would be willing to sign off on it after “Rude Boy” made headlines for his comments on weight misses ahead of his meeting with Bryan Battle at UFC 310 last weekend.
‘They Want Me to Suffer’ - Randy Brown on Bryan Battle Weight Miss at UFC 310
None of Nickal’s four UFC opponents have missed weight thus far, and with the 28-year-old moving closer towards the middleweight rankings following a win over Paul Craig at UFC 309 it certainly doesn’t seem like he’s in need of any backup when he steps into the Octagon.
Read More UFC & MMA News
- Joshua Pacio vs. Jarred Brooks Trilogy Fight Booked for ONE 171: Qatar
- Kai Asakura Speaks Out after Debut Loss to Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 310
- ‘You Know Exactly Who I Am,’ Rising UFC Contender Responds to Alexandre Pantoja
- Colby Covington Names the One UFC Opponent He Hates the Most
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA and Boxing.