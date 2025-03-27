Who is Lazy Boy? UFC Mexico star nearly quadrupled followers pre-fight
Ronaldo Rodriguez was by far the biggest star to come out of the Sphere last year.
The 25-year-old UFC flyweight from Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, Mexico returns to fight in Mexico City once again, making his third walk to the Octagon on Saturday. Rodriguez AKA "Lazy Boy" is taking on Peru's Kevin Borjas on the Fight Night main card headlined by countryman Brandon Moreno.
In an interesting statistic, Ronaldo Rodriguez is the second-most followed Mexican fighter on the UFC roster with over 2M followers before his upcoming fight. The first? Former champ Moreno at 2.2M, who has 15 more fights than his fellow flyweight.
Lazy Boy could very well surpass Moreno at UFC Mexico this weekend, given the boost he had his last time out.
Lazy Boy Became One Of The Most Followed Fighters At Noche UFC
The Contender Series alumni had half a million followers before his second fight with Ode Osbourne which went down at UFC 306 from the Sphere, a special one-off event.
During fight week, Rodriguez stole the show early on at the UFC 306 press conference, cursing at his opponent in Spanish throughout. Rodriguez earned over 15,000 fans from the viral presser exchanges alone, according to MMA Gains.
With a fun personality and an even better fight against Osbourne from the Sphere (one he nearly lost), Rodriguez essentially quadrupled his Instagram followers in the time since.
His Mexican heart was on full display after surviving a knockdown and escaping the tightest submission attempt UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has ever seen.
Rodriguez pulled off a stellar comeback in rounds 2 and 3 to snag the unanimous decision victory, earning 327,000 new fans in less than 4 days.
Just How Famous Is Ronaldo Rodriguez?
As of this writing, Ronaldo Rodriguez is 17-2 as a pro with seven knockouts, five submissions and one dream of becoming UFC champion.
The fans can't seem to get enough of the flyweight prospect, his recent interview and podcast appearances pulling in hundreds of thousands of views, 1.7M on YouTube with UFC media personality Nina-Marie Daniele for his last fight.
The fighter from Veracruz didn't realize how famous he actually was until Mexican police pulled him over...
"I was driving one time and I remember that my car didn't work properly, it wouldn't accelerate right. So, I was speeding and then I heard the police sirens, 'pull over...'" Rodriguez said on The Shorty Show.
"One officer got out and explained why he pulled me over, asking me to show him my license. At the time, we had some stuff in the car that they'd arrest us for.
"I was like damn, at this point, I gotta give him money..." Rodriguez initially thought. "Then, his partner gets out of the car and says, 'Hey dude, you know who that is?' And he said no. 'That's Lazy Boy!' Don't do some b*******."
Rodriguez says the officer who recognized let him go.
"'Sir, I'm going to let you go but all you have to do is one favor'," Rodriguez recalled of what the officer told him. "I was like, what's this dude gonna ask me? 'To go free, you gotta punch my idiot partner for not knowing who you are...'"
Before he knew it, Ronaldo Rodriguez was on the road again, a little more famous than he was yesterday.
