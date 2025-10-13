Brazilian soccer legend asks for photo with UFC star Charles Oliveira after UFC Rio
Charles Oliveira got to celebrate a stunning win with one of his country’s most iconic soccer legends immediately after the conclusion of UFC Rio.
Taking place at the Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, UFC Rio was originally supposed to see Oliveira square off with Rafael Fiziev in the night’s main event before Fiziev was forced to withdraw from the event with an injury.
Fellow top-ranked lightweight contender Mateusz Gamrot stepped up to replace Fiziev at UFC Rio but was submitted by Oliveira in the second round, and the former UFC lightweight champion caught up with retired Brazilian soccer star Kaká following the win.
Kaká & Charles Oliveira Celebrate After UFC Rio
Oliveira got to celebrate the win with his family in the Octagon in front of a raucous Rio crowd, and when he ran into Kaká backstage the two Brazilians shared an embrace before the soccer legend requested a photo.
READ MORE: Merab Dvalishvili drops warning to ex-UFC flyweight champ for UFC title fight
One of the most decorated Brazilian soccer players of all time, Kaká is best known for his club success with AC Milan and Real Madrid, as well as Brazil’s national team. Winner of the Ballon d’Or in 2007, Kaká won the 2002 FIFA World Cup with Brazil and also won the 2006-2007 UEFA Champions League trophy with AC Milan, in addition to a number of other personal and team accolades throughout his career.
Charles Oliveira Rebounds In Front Of Home Crowd
The win at UFC Rio was one of the biggest of Oliveira’s career given the tremendous reception he was given in Rio, and it was also an important bounce-back victory for the Brazilian following his loss at UFC 317.
READ MORE: Alex Pereira provides grim injury update, eyes UFC White House superfight for return
Now three years removed from his run with the UFC lightweight title, Oliveira has alternated wins and losses dating back to his meeting with Islam Makhachev at UFC 280. That fight was contested for the vacant lightweight belt that Oliveira was forced to relinquish after missing weight ahead of a title defense against Justin Gaethje, and he came up short in his bid to reclaim the belt when he was submitted by Makhachev.
The 35-year-old once again fought for the division’s vacant title at UFC 317 but was brutally knocked out by Ilia Topuria in the first round, but the win over Gamrot keeps Oliveira squarely in title contention and also silenced fan concerns that he might have made too quick of a turnaround after being stopped by Topuria.
More MMA Knockout News
• Debuting MMA fighter flatlines undefeated opponent with unbelievable upkick KO
• Undefeated MMA fighter delivers 15-second KO in front of UFC's Dana White
• Magomed Ankalaev reveals brutal injury suffered before UFC 320 loss to Alex Pereira
• UFC champion praises "living legend" Merab Dvalishvili after UFC 320 title defense
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.