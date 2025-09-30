UFC legend Dustin Poirier drops surprise about return fight in another sport
He won’t be returning to the UFC Octagon, but the final chapter of Dustin Poirier’s combat sports career may not have been written just yet.
One of the most popular fighters in the history of the UFC, Poirier took on Max Holloway for the third time in his retirement fight at UFC 318 and dropped unanimous decision before laying down his gloves in front of the fans in his home state of Louisiana.
“The Diamond” quickly transitioned into doing more analyst work with the UFC during his post-fighting career, but the 36-year-old recently opened the door to a possible return to combat sports for a boxing match with Nate Diaz.
Dustin Poirier Eyes Boxing Debut Against Nate Diaz
Poirier expressed his desire to square off with Diaz at several points during his UFC career, and the recent start of the Zuffa Boxing brand has apparently encouraged the former UFC star to revisit the idea of what would still be a high-profile matchup.
“Zuffa Boxing 12rnds me and Nathaniel I'd do it. Only 1 more fight I'd take”
The suggestion that he might come out of retirement just over two months after hanging up his gloves did draw criticism from some fans, but Poirier went on to promise that a boxing match with Diaz would be a one-off fight and not a fully-fledged comeback.
“We not even going anywhere but someone asked me,... I'm retired I'm done but Nate is one that got away”
Nate Diaz Has Already Fought Twice In Boxing
Now more than three years removed from his last fight in the UFC, Diaz remains an incredibly popular figure in MMA and still occasionally suggests that he might be open to an Octagon return for the right matchup.
The lightweight winner of The Ultimate Fighter: Season 5, Diaz challenged for the UFC’s lightweight belt in 2012 but really became a major star thanks to his back-to-back fights with Conor McGregor in 2016. Following a pair of losses to Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards, the 40-year-old submitted Tony Ferguson in a last-minute UFC 279 main event that marked the final fight on his UFC contract.
Diaz lost his boxing debut to Jake Paul in 2023 but avenged his previous loss to Masvidal when they met in the boxing ring last year, and a matchup with Poirier would certainly still draw considerable interest from MMA fans even if it probably wouldn't take place until 2026.
