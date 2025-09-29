MMA Knockout

Dana White credits UFC's success to Las Vegas, reveals huge CBS-Paramount plans

The UFC's 2026 schedule is starting to take shape with a significant announcement from CEO Dana White.

Zain Bando

Jun 29, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC CEO and president Dana White during UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
UFC CEO Dana White loves Las Vegas so much that he could never envision a day when the MMA promotion he helped resurrect in 2001 would ever depart its home base.

Speaking to Las Vegas Magazine, White says living in Sin City has taught him a lot about how much his life has changed since growing up in Maine while splitting time in Las Vegas between jobs, and attempting to work in boxing before finding the UFC with the help of high school friends Lorenzo and Frank Fertitta.

Transitioning to the present, what matters most to White is continuing to transform the sport globally while reaching wider audiences.

Dana White Is Excited For The Future of UFC on CBS

Dana White returns to his root
“I’m always looking at what’s next—the next level, the next technology,” White said. “Our goal in the next seven years is to do big things with CBS, Paramount and other ventures we’re getting into. We’re going to stay aggressive.”

Another aggressive move the UFC made, more specifically the TKO brand, was the formation of Zuffa Boxing. It’s a project White has long considered, but beginning in January on CBS and Paramount Plus, a new brand will launch that will allow White to dive into his first love: boxing.

White helped promote Canelo vs. Crawford, a boxing match earlier this month from Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders.

Dana White Wants Combat Sports Viewing As Accessible As Possible

Dana White is ready for the next chapter in his career
White told "60 Minutes" in its season premiere Sunday that the event was a success. Making it even more unique, though, was the elimination of pay-per-view, meaning any subscriber with Netflix could watch the event at no extra cost to the regular base price.

White hopes to do the same in boxing, a sport that's still attempting to reach mass appeal in the U.S. as it did in the early 20th century when fights aired on radio, and later, broadcast television.

In 2025, that aspect is missing, which White said he wants to fix long-term.

“I’m excited to bring great boxing events to a global audience,” White said in a statement Monday. “There are millions of boxing fans that will now be able to watch competitive fights with up-and-coming boxers as well as the biggest stars in the sport. Paramount will be the home for UFC and boxing fans to watch the greatest fights in combat sports.”

Whether White continues on this upward trajectory remains to be seen, but it’s clear he is going to remain in the fight promotion business for the long haul.

Published
Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer & columnist for Gameday Media's MMA Knockout, expanding his portfolio as a Staff Writer for Dallas Wings On SI with previous in-network contributions around the echosystem. Outside of covering fights, Bando's background includes Big Ten football and men's basketball with leans toward Illinois and Northwestern with a broader league view for bylines including The Sporting News, FanSided, Men's Journal and others since 2019. Bando can be reached at zainbando99@gmail.com or via his social media accounts @zainbando99.

