UFC removes veteran from roster after third-straight loss
Armen Petrosyan's UFC run has seemingly come to an end.
The middleweight Petrosyan fought last weekend at UFC 313, attempting to bounce back from two losses in his fight against Brunno Ferreira. After a couple of fouls from Petrosyan, Ferreira found his kryptonite, submitting "Superman" with an armbar in the second round.
Armen Petrosyan No Longer On UFC Roster
Handed his third-straight loss, MMA Fighting's Damon Martin reported on Thursday Petrosyan had been removed from the UFC roster.
UFC 313 was the final fight on Petrosyan's contract and while he can be re-signed to a new deal, he is not on the roster as of this writing.
UFC Career Recap
Petrosyan began his UFC career with a win over recent headliner Gregory "RoboCop" Rodrigues after getting signed off Dana White's Contender Series in 2021.
The Armenian-Russian fighter went 3-4 in the premier promotion, losing to the likes of top contender Caio Borralho, jiu-jitsu champion Rodolfo Vieira and Shara "Bullet" Magomedov, on the recieving end of a double spinning backfist KO at UFC 308 in October.
Armen Petrosyan's last UFC win was over Christian Leroy Duncan, giving the undefeated prospect his first loss in 2023.
At 34 years old and a wealth of experience in the UFC, we'll see where Petrosyan ends up in free agency.
