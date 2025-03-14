MMA Knockout

UFC Fight Night full picks & predictions for Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze 2

Check out predictions for every matchup on this Saturday's UFC Fight Night card.

Drew Beaupre

Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The UFC returns to the UFC Apex this Saturday night, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all 13 fights on the card.

UFC Fight Night Main Card Predictions

Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze 2

Two years is a fairly short period before a rematch by UFC standards, and with Vettori’s layoff he’s interestingly only one fight removed from his decision-win over Dolidze at UFC 286.

Marvin Vettori fights Roman Dolidze during UFC 286 at O2 Arena.
Marvin Vettori fights Roman Dolidze during UFC 286 at O2 Arena. / Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

There are obviously questions about how “The Italian Dream” will look in his return, but even with Dolidze entering the night off back-to-back wins I expect that this may play out similarly to their first meeting.

(Pick: Vettori)

Best fights and fighters to watch at UFC Fight Night Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze 2

Chidi Njokuani vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

Njokuanki and Zaleski may not be huge names, but their respective fighting styles make this a solid co-main event for a UFC Apex card.

Chidi Njokuani fights Rhys McKee during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall.
Chidi Njokuani fights Rhys McKee during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. / Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

“Chidi Bang” likely preserved his spot on the UFC roster with his current two-fight winning streak, and I’ll side with Njokuani to use his height and reach advantage to score a third win in a row against a dangerous opponent.

(Pick: Njokuani)

Alexander Hernandez vs. Kurt Holobaugh

Hernandez is rightfully favored here, but Holobaugh is also the kind of veteran fighter that could test the younger man’s occasionally-suspect cardio.

Kurt Holobaugh fights Austin Hubbard during UFC 292 at TD Garden.
Kurt Holobaugh fights Austin Hubbard during UFC 292 at TD Garden. / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

I won’t be surprised if Hernandez does win this, but it’s been a while since “The Great Ape” has scored a really impressive win, and he isn’t going to have an easy night of work against Holobaugh.

(Pick: Holobaugh)

Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Cody Gibson

One of the bigger favorites on the card, Blackshear enters the night hoping to move his UFC record over .500 after going 3-3 following a majority draw in his promotional debut.

Da'Mon Blackshear fights Mario Bautista during UFC 292 at TD Garden.
Da'Mon Blackshear fights Mario Bautista during UFC 292 at TD Garden. / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Like Holobaugh, a veteran like Gibson is always a threat to score an upset, but I have to side with Blackshear to score back-to-back wins and match his longest winning run in the UFC.

(Pick: Blackshear)

Diyar Nurgozhay vs. Brendson Ribeiro

This fight seems destined to produce a finish, although Ribeiro’s last two bouts have both gone the distance after the Brazilian had a nine-fight run where none of his fights made it to the scorecards.

Diyar Nurgozhay punches Bartosz Szewczyk in their light heavyweight fight during Dana White's Contender Series.
Diyar Nurgozhay punches Bartosz Szewczyk in their light heavyweight fight during Dana White's Contender Series. / (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Riberio will have a considerable reach advantage in this matchup, but I’ll side with the UFC newcomer Nurgozhay to make a big statement in his promotional debut.

(Pick: Nurgozhay)

Seung Woo Choi vs. Kevin Vallejos

Vallejos made the most of his second opportunity on Dana White’s Contender Series last year to earn a UFC contract, while Choi is desperately in need of a win to preserve his spot on the roster.

Kevin Vallejos punches Cam Teague in a featherweight fight during Dana White's Contender Series.
Kevin Vallejos punches Cam Teague in a featherweight fight during Dana White's Contender Series. / (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

It’s pretty clear what the intention behind this matchup is. There’s always the chance for an upset, but Vallejos should kick off his UFC career with a big win in the main card opener for UFC Vegas 104.

(Pick: Vallejos)

‘Must be an idiot,’ Paddy Pimblett calls out Dustin Poirier for UFC retirement talk

UFC Fight Night Prelims

Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Ryan Spann

Waldo Cortes-Acosta fights Robelis Despaigne during UFC Fight Night at Enterprise Center.
Waldo Cortes-Acosta fights Robelis Despaigne during UFC Fight Night at Enterprise Center. / Jeff Le-Imagn Images

Spann certainly has the kind of frame that might allow him to find success in the heavyweight division, but I don’t know if he’ll be ready for a fighter the size of Cortes-Acosta in his first outing in the weight class.

(Pick: Cortes-Acosta)

Su Young You vs. AJ Cunningham

Su Young You punches Baergeng Jieleyisi in their bantamweight Road to UFC Tournament Final fight.
Su Young You punches Baergeng Jieleyisi in their bantamweight Road to UFC Tournament Final fight. / (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Cunningham took advantage of a short-notice opportunity to join the UFC last year, but he’s been given another tough matchup here in the Road to UFC tournament winner You.

(Pick: You)

Carlos Vera vs. Josias Musasa

Josias Musasa fights Otar Tanzilovi on Dana White's Contender Series.
Josias Musasa fights Otar Tanzilovi on Dana White's Contender Series. / (Zuffa LLC)

Musasa didn’t face an especially high level of competition before earning a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series, but I expect that his knockout power will be on display on Saturday night.

(Pick: Musasa)

Stephanie Luciano vs. Sam Hughes

Jaqueline Amorim fights Sam Hughes during UFC 287 at Miami-Dade Arena.
Jaqueline Amorim fights Sam Hughes during UFC 287 at Miami-Dade Arena. / Rich Storry-Imagn Images

Hughes has scored a couple of significant upsets during her time with the UFC, and while it’s not an especially confident pick I’ll side with her to get the better of Luciano here.

(Pick: Hughes)

Daniel Barez vs. Andre Lima

Mitch Raposo fights Andre Lima during UFC 302 at Prudential Center.
Mitch Raposo fights Andre Lima during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

This flyweight tilt will hopefully play out as one of the more entertaining fights on the prelims, and I’ll pick Lima to extend his undefeated record against an experienced veteran in Barez.

(Pick: Lima)

Josiane Nunes vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Josiane Nunes fights Zarah Fairn during UFC 283 at Jeunesse Arena.
Josiane Nunes fights Zarah Fairn during UFC 283 at Jeunesse Arena. / Jason da Silva-Imagn Images

Both of these women enter the night looking to snap two-fight skids, and I expect that Nunes’ striking will allow her to get the better of Cachoeira and potentially bounce her countrywoman from the UFC.

(Pick: Nunes)

'You can't beat me anywhere,' ex-UFC champ comments on potential Belal Muhammad fight

Carli Judice vs. Yuneisy Duben

Carli Judice punches Gabriella Fernandes in a flyweight fight during a UFC Fight Night event.
Carli Judice punches Gabriella Fernandes in a flyweight fight during a UFC Fight Night event. / (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Judice is two scorecards away from being 5-0 as a professional after losing back-to-back split decisions. I don’t love how heavily-favored she is, but I do think “Crispy” should be able to spoil Duben’s promotional debut.

(Pick: Judice)

MMA KO will be providing comprehensive coverage for UFC Vegas 104 all throughout fight week, and be sure to check back on our homepage for a preview of the event as well as live results and highlights on fight night.

