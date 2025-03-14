UFC Fight Night full picks & predictions for Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze 2
The UFC returns to the UFC Apex this Saturday night, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all 13 fights on the card.
UFC Fight Night Main Card Predictions
Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze 2
Two years is a fairly short period before a rematch by UFC standards, and with Vettori’s layoff he’s interestingly only one fight removed from his decision-win over Dolidze at UFC 286.
There are obviously questions about how “The Italian Dream” will look in his return, but even with Dolidze entering the night off back-to-back wins I expect that this may play out similarly to their first meeting.
(Pick: Vettori)
Chidi Njokuani vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
Njokuanki and Zaleski may not be huge names, but their respective fighting styles make this a solid co-main event for a UFC Apex card.
“Chidi Bang” likely preserved his spot on the UFC roster with his current two-fight winning streak, and I’ll side with Njokuani to use his height and reach advantage to score a third win in a row against a dangerous opponent.
(Pick: Njokuani)
Alexander Hernandez vs. Kurt Holobaugh
Hernandez is rightfully favored here, but Holobaugh is also the kind of veteran fighter that could test the younger man’s occasionally-suspect cardio.
I won’t be surprised if Hernandez does win this, but it’s been a while since “The Great Ape” has scored a really impressive win, and he isn’t going to have an easy night of work against Holobaugh.
(Pick: Holobaugh)
Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Cody Gibson
One of the bigger favorites on the card, Blackshear enters the night hoping to move his UFC record over .500 after going 3-3 following a majority draw in his promotional debut.
Like Holobaugh, a veteran like Gibson is always a threat to score an upset, but I have to side with Blackshear to score back-to-back wins and match his longest winning run in the UFC.
(Pick: Blackshear)
Diyar Nurgozhay vs. Brendson Ribeiro
This fight seems destined to produce a finish, although Ribeiro’s last two bouts have both gone the distance after the Brazilian had a nine-fight run where none of his fights made it to the scorecards.
Riberio will have a considerable reach advantage in this matchup, but I’ll side with the UFC newcomer Nurgozhay to make a big statement in his promotional debut.
(Pick: Nurgozhay)
Seung Woo Choi vs. Kevin Vallejos
Vallejos made the most of his second opportunity on Dana White’s Contender Series last year to earn a UFC contract, while Choi is desperately in need of a win to preserve his spot on the roster.
It’s pretty clear what the intention behind this matchup is. There’s always the chance for an upset, but Vallejos should kick off his UFC career with a big win in the main card opener for UFC Vegas 104.
(Pick: Vallejos)
UFC Fight Night Prelims
Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Ryan Spann
Spann certainly has the kind of frame that might allow him to find success in the heavyweight division, but I don’t know if he’ll be ready for a fighter the size of Cortes-Acosta in his first outing in the weight class.
(Pick: Cortes-Acosta)
Su Young You vs. AJ Cunningham
Cunningham took advantage of a short-notice opportunity to join the UFC last year, but he’s been given another tough matchup here in the Road to UFC tournament winner You.
(Pick: You)
Carlos Vera vs. Josias Musasa
Musasa didn’t face an especially high level of competition before earning a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series, but I expect that his knockout power will be on display on Saturday night.
(Pick: Musasa)
Stephanie Luciano vs. Sam Hughes
Hughes has scored a couple of significant upsets during her time with the UFC, and while it’s not an especially confident pick I’ll side with her to get the better of Luciano here.
(Pick: Hughes)
Daniel Barez vs. Andre Lima
This flyweight tilt will hopefully play out as one of the more entertaining fights on the prelims, and I’ll pick Lima to extend his undefeated record against an experienced veteran in Barez.
(Pick: Lima)
Josiane Nunes vs. Priscila Cachoeira
Both of these women enter the night looking to snap two-fight skids, and I expect that Nunes’ striking will allow her to get the better of Cachoeira and potentially bounce her countrywoman from the UFC.
(Pick: Nunes)
Carli Judice vs. Yuneisy Duben
Judice is two scorecards away from being 5-0 as a professional after losing back-to-back split decisions. I don’t love how heavily-favored she is, but I do think “Crispy” should be able to spoil Duben’s promotional debut.
(Pick: Judice)
MMA KO will be providing comprehensive coverage for UFC Vegas 104 all throughout fight week, and be sure to check back on our homepage for a preview of the event as well as live results and highlights on fight night.
