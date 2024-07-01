UFC News: Dustin Poirier Changes Tune on Retirement, Chirps at Legendary Rivals
Dustin Poirier isn't done just yet, wanting to make the walk to the UFC Octagon just one more time.
Poirier Walks Back Retirement Talk
"The Diamond" had retirement on his mind following his submission loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 302, not sure if he'd fight again after going 0-3 in undisputed title fights. In the weeks that followed, Poirier admitted on 'The MMA Hour' he was "leaning towards" hanging up the gloves for good and that he would've walked away with a title win over Makhachev.
"Especially with getting the title fight. Like, how many more times would I need to fight to put myself back in position to fight for the world title?" Poirier said last month. "I’m not gonna do it again. I’m not gonna fight five more times trying to earn another title shot. I’m in a weird spot. I don’t know how to explain it or what decision to make, but I’m just kind of taking it day by day and seeing what, what comes with, with my mind changing and just to see how I feel."
A month removed from his third-straight title defeat, Poirier is changing course, positioning himself for a retirement fight against former foe Makhachev or someone else altogether.
"If arman can't fight let's go again," Poirier tweeted to Makhachev on Monday.
"Uno mas," Poirier wrote in Spanish on 'X', which translates to "one more". "The Last Dance. Let em know."
Plenty of Options for Poirier
UFC veteran Poirier has quite a few options on who he could fight next, though an immediate rematch with Makhachev isn't all that likely to happen with Poirier coming off a loss and Makhachev potentially meeting #1 contender Arman Tsarukyan next.
A fourth fight with Conor McGregor could still be on the table for Poirier later on as the former foes take shots at each other almost on the daily now.
"Hey @thenotoriousmma it felt so nice, I did it twice ya bumskie," Poirier tagged McGregor on 'X'.
There's no fight financially bigger for Poirier than another rematch vs. McGregor, but the 35-year-old insists money wouldn't be the ultimate motivation behind fighting the UFC's cash cow a fourth time.
"I'm cool I don't need the cash I just want the blood," Poirier responded to a fan, regarding a potential fight with McGregor.
Despite never holding undisputed gold in the UFC, former interim champion Dustin Poirier has one of the best resumes ever in the lightweight division, defeating former world champs such as Max Holloway (twice), Conor McGregor (also twice), Eddie Alvarez, Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler.
Who would you like to see be Dustin Poirier's final opponent in the UFC?
