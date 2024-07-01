‘Corner McGregor’ Ian Garry Blasted by Colby Covington for MVP Fight at UFC 303
Colby Covington says the fans "got robbed of a pay-per-view opener" at UFC 303.
Of course, the former UFC Interim Champion is talking about none other than Ian Machado Garry's fight versus Michael 'Venom' Page, which saw the Irishman go to 15-0 with a unanimous decision win over three rounds.
UFC 303 News: Ian Machado Garry Defeats Michael "Venom" Page in Main Card Opener
Before meeting 'MVP' at UFC 303, Machado Garry had his sights set on fighting Covington after much trash-talk between the two earlier this year, which saw "Chaos" take shots at Garry's wife, Layla. However, the welterweight matchup never came to be, with Garry claiming Covington refused to sign the contract and Covington later saying he was never offered the fight in the first place.
Covington Goes Off On 'Bum' Garry
Whatever the case is, one thing's for sure... "Chaos" was not impressed by what he saw from Machado Garry last weekend against fellow contender Page.
"That guy is fighting the number 14 guy in the world and barely scraping by. I think he lost the fight," Covington said of Machado Garry's performance on Submission Radio. "I feel bad for the fans. They got robbed, but it just shows how much of a bum he is playing."
How Dana White Scored The Fight
The fans were split on who won the main card kickoff between Machado Garry and MVP, and so was UFC CEO Dana White, who gave his thoughts on the matchup after UFC 303 wrapped up.
"I had the fight as a draw," White said at the post-fight press conference. "If they came out and said the fight was a draw, that's exactly what I thought the fight was, too."
Garry Labeled 'Conor McGregor Wannabe', Has Star Power Trashed
Ireland's Garry, ranked #7, not only aspires to be a champion but to also serve as co-headliner to countryman Conor McGregor, years after meeting his inspiration when he was a teenager. But, the full-circle moment wouldn't take place at UFC 303 with McGregor pulling out of the International Fight Week card due to a broken toe injury.
"He was willing to do whatever you want to be on the Conor McGregor card because his name's 'Corner McGregor'. He's the Conor McGregor wannabe," Covington said of Machado Garry. "So, he did all this, pulled all these strings together on the Conor card, and then Conor left him at the altar. So, I thought it was pretty funny."
"I thought he was a star," the six-time UFC headliner continued. "I thought Ian Garry was a big name. What happened? They had their co-main events fall through, like, six or seven times. There was a guy that was already on the card. Why couldn't he get bumped up to co-main event? I guess that shows us what UFC thinks about the guy, that the guy's absolute nobody, and he's a bum, and he has no reason to talk about anything."
The UFC 303 co-main event did, in fact, change five different times from Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. all the way to a last-minute featherweight matchup between Diego Lopes and Dan Ige, which was made on fight night after Brian Ortega's withdrawal.
Ian Machado Garry and Colby Covington still have unfinished business in their welterweight war of words and we'll see if they settle it once and for all, later this year.
UFC 305 Gets Major Title Eliminator Fight
