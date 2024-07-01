‘Corner McGregor’ Ian Garry Blasted by Colby Covington for MVP Fight at UFC 303

The history of the UFC 303 co-main event:



Jamahal Hill x Khalil Rountree



⬇️



Jamahal Hill x Carlos Ulberg



⬇️



Brian Ortega x Diego Lopes at 145



⬇️



Brian Ortega x Diego Lopes at 155



⬇️



Diego Lopes x Dan Ige at 165



⬇️



Madness. 🤯