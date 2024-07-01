UFC News: Ex-Title Challenger Booked for Surprise Boxing Debut in Dubai
Darren Till won’t be fighting on the undercard of Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz 2, but the former UFC title challenger will still be making his boxing debut on the same night.
Boxing: Ex-UFC Champ Dubs Mike Perry vs. Jake Paul 'Cheat Sheet' for Mike Tyson
Till Books Surprise Boxing Debut
“The Gorilla” joined the UFC in 2015 and carried an unbeaten record into a welterweight title shot opposite Tyron Woodley at UFC 228, but after being submitted in that matchup Till went 1-4 over his next five fights before he exited the promotion following a loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 282.
The 31-year-old has teased several returns to combat sports in the last few years and was even booked to face Julio César Chávez Jr. on this Saturday’s Diaz vs. Masvidal 2 boxing event, but after withdrawing from that card Till will unexpectedly step into the boxing ring on the same night at Social Knockout 3 in Dubai, UAE.
Sponsored by “Battle of Memes”, Social Knockout 3 takes place at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday, July 6 and will see Till make his boxing debut opposite Moh Mutie, who holds a 2-2-1 record in MMA and most recently fought to a split draw with Mohamed Eldeeb at MEFC 4 in May.
Social Knockout 3 will also feature an ICB Super Middleweight Championship fight between “Movlogs” and “Shero”, along with other recognizable names from the recent influencer boxing boom such as “Salt Papi”.
Till’s boxing debut at Social Knockout 3 certainly appears to be a lower-profile outing than his originally planned fight with César Chávez Jr, but perhaps returning to combat sports for the first time since 2022 will kick off a more active period for “The Gorilla” following his exit from the UFC.
Boxing News: Ryan Garcia Reacts to Suspension, Devin Haney Win Overturned
Stick with MMA Knockout for daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.
Follow MMA Knockout on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
Read More MMA & WWE News
• Dana White Predicts Power Slap to Become Bigger Than UFC
• UFC 305 Gets Major Title Eliminator Fight
• ‘Corner McGregor’ Ian Garry Blasted by Colby Covington for MVP Fight at UFC 303
• UFC News: Dustin Poirier Changes Tune on Retirement, Chirps at Legendary Rivals