Dana White Welcomes 4 Deadly New Fighters to the UFC
Week three of Dana White's 2024 Contender Series has concluded, and four new fighters have been signed to the UFC.
Dana White's Contender Series Results & Highlights (Season 8, Week 3)
The aftermath of August 27's Contender Series episode saw two spectacular finishes and three bloody, action-packed decisions. In the curtain-jerker fight, Nick Piccininni scraped by Jack Duffy in a gruelling performance, though White disagreed with the decision.
Following this were back-to-back finishes from Malcolm Wellmaker and Marco Tulio, by way of right hook and spinning back kick, respectively. After this, cardio machines Bogdan Grad and Andrey Pulyaev edged out their competition in two more exhausting decision victories.
MMA Fighter Leaves Dana White Speechless With Savage Knockout
White announced the signing of every winner except Piccininni.
Wellmaker, Tulio, Grad, and Pulyaev are now a part of the UFC and could all possibly debut this year. In a turn of events, White ordered Piccininni and Duffy to run it back in a future episode of DWCS. He also remarked that Grad's opponent, Michael Aswell, will be on the shortlist for replacement fighters in the UFC.
The UFC's middleweight, flyweight and bantamweight divisions just got spicier with these new additions.
